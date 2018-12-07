Recycle your old tubes to benefit others

Drop off your tubes at any Cycle Surgery to help train people in deprived areas
Yes, we know that many of you no longer use the good old fashioned inner tube thanks to the benefits of going tubeless. Chances are though that there’s a whole bag of old tubes stashed somewhere in the back of your shed, garage or in that one drawer that holds all the random clutter in the house. All the good intentions of fixing them and using them again probably went out of the window about thirty seconds after shoving them into their final resting place, so the question is: What do you do with them now?
Well UK based charity Cycle of Good might just have the solution. Cycle of Good create quality hand-crafted goods using recycled materials (like your old bicycle inner tubes!) by training tailors in the world’s deprived regions to help them earn a sustainable salary. All money made by Cycle of Good pays for childcare and non-profit social enterprise in Malawi. They accept any size and any shape, skinny tubes from road bikes, chunky tubes from mountain bikes, tubes from tiny tots’ bikes. Patches, tubes with puncture patches are great too; in fact they add character. The more puncture patches, the merrier.
Up until now the charity has relied on people sending inner tubes to their London based headquarters but starting from this week it has announced a partnership with bike store chain Cycle Surgery. Starting this week, simply pop your old tubes to your nearest Cycle Surgery store where staff will recycle your old inner tubes as part of their latest recycling initiative, ‘Recycle My Inner Tubes’. With branches throughout England it should allow more riders to be able to finally get rid of their old tubes and clear some space.
Cycle of Good not only help communities in other countries, through their Elephant Bike scheme it has helped to train prison offenders here in the UK in bike maintenance. The scheme takes original UK Post Office bikes and offenders are developing their employment skills by helping us to refurbish the bikes. They strip the frames prior to professional shot-blasting and powder coating in a range of attractive colours. Offenders are given the chance to attain a certificate in bicycle maintenance, boosting their skills, confidence and likelihood of gaining employment (a key step to preventing repeat offences). The bikes are then available to buy through Cycle of Good’s website from just £250. Not only is that a bit of a bargain for a pretty cool machine but for every bike sold Cycle of Good will donate another to social enterprises in Malawi.