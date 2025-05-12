Bernard Kerr to miss the first DH World Cup of 2025, after breaking his left wrist and right hand in a crash

Pivot teammate Ryan Griffith also crashed in the same spot just moments before Kerr, whose crash was posted on social media

Pivot Factory Racing will have to do without two of its riders for the opening weekend of the downhill World Cup season in Bielsko-Biała, after both Bernard Kerr and Ryan Griffith crashed over the weekend. Kerr has suffered a broken left wrist and right hand, while Griffith was knocked out for 40 seconds after his impact.

Both riders were riding in Poland ahead of the first round of the DH World Cup this weekend when Kerr crashed moments after Griffith, in the same spot on the trail. A video uploaded to Kerr’s social media accounts shows him descending through a rock garden before going over his bars.

Sadly for the Pivot Factory Racing team, it means Kerr will be out of action while he recovers from his broken bones. And sadly for us, we won’t get to see his new 2025 Pivot Firebird enduro bike in action between the tape for a bit longer.

“This is not the end just a slight setback”

In a post on social media, Bernard Kerr wrote that he was “upset and disappointed” for both him and Griffith. His full statement is below:

“As I sit here wring this I still cant believe what has happened…my only positive thoughts are that im gonna be okay and life moves on, it could be a lot worse… Yesterday myself and @ryan.griffith06 had the identical crash about 20 seconds apart…. I’m a bit speechless and just so upset and disappointed for us both…go give him some love as his was a hugey!

“I’ve personally never been so focused, worked so hard and made so many sacrifices going into a season with one purpose of putting everything into performing my absolute best… I’ve honestly never felt better. There’s a full video on YouTube but unfortunately I have broken my left wrist and my right hand… I still can’t believe I can’t just turn back time and do it again…

“I’m heartbroken more than I knew before… but like I say, I know we will be able to come back from this. Thank you so much too all our sponsors and fans and just everyone that supports us and wills us on…this is not the end just a slight setback. Love you all. Xo”

Hopefully we’ll get to see BK back in action soon, but there’s still plenty to get excited about with the upcoming DH season starting this weekend.