“So planted it may as well grow roots.” Pivot’s redesigned Firebird enduro bike is slacker, has Toolshed internal storage, adjustable chainstays and costs as much as €14,199

Pivot's enduro bike has been redesigned for 2025 with more size options and plenty of builds to choose from.

Pivot has redesigned its premium enduro bike, the Firebird, for 2025. The new model features a 170mm Fox 38 fork, 165mm of DW-linkage rear travel, and uses the Swinger dropout system for chainstay adjustments. It also comes with Toolshed storage in the frame, and prices start at €6,999 for the Ride SLX/XT model. The previous incarnation of the Firebird was so popular with our testers, that one of them actually bought one. So will the 2025 model live up to this high standard and keep its place among the best enduro bikes on sale?

Pivot Firebird 2025 need to know:

Bottom bracket lowered by 5mm

Head tube angle slackened and seat tube angle steepened

170mm travel front/165mm rear

Fox suspension throughout the range

10 builds to choose from

5 sizes to suit more riders (XS-XL)

Limited edition colourway for Pro and Team builds for extra $200

Fox Live Valve Neo option

Prices range from €6,999 – €14,199

While the essence of the Firebird hasn’t changed much over the years, Pivot has worked to re-engineer it “from the ground up” for 2025. Away from the marketing spiel, this means the head tube is slacker at 63.8˚, the seat tube angle is steeper at 77˚, (both figures based on a full 29in wheel setup) and the bottom bracket has been lowered by 5mm. But what else is new? And what makes this Firebird exciting in an interesting time for the enduro bike market?

The Pro and Team builds use the new 2026 Fox Factory Float X2 rear shock, where the Ride level builds use the 2025 version for now. Both provide 165mm of rear travel. Up front, the Pro and Team level models are equipped with Fox Factory 38mm Grip X2 forks, and the Ride models use Fox Performance 38mm Grip forks – both with 170mm of travel.

And if you really want to splash the cash, Pro and Team bikes can include the Fox Live Valve NEO Coil and NEO Wireless dropper as optional upgrades.

Suspension and adjustability

The kinematics design has apparently been enhanced for 2025, with updates to the DW-Link suspension to keep the bike responsive to riders putting power through the pedals. The BB height has also been lowered by 5mm.

Interestingly, the chainstay length is also adjustable, with 8mm of difference between the long and short settings thanks to the Pivot patented Swinger Dropout. It is compatible with UDH and SRAM’s Transmission setups in both positions.

For riders looking for even more adjustability, the Pivot Flip Chip provides a choice between ‘high’ and ‘low’ settings, depending on what type of riding you’re doing. Both 29in and MX wheel setups are available to order. The only exception to this is the XS size frame, which will only be available with an MX wheel setup, and not compatible with 29in rear wheels.

There is also the option to change the progressivity (what a word) of the suspension curve. There are two settings available – 31.8% and linear setting 26.9%, and progressivity setting 15.6% and linear setting 12.3%. Both are compatible with air or coil shocks.

In the final verse of adjustability, the head tube on the Firebird is oversized straight so it’s compatible with larger 56mm ID headsets. With more aftermarket choices available for riders, you’re not stuck when it comes to picking and choosing headsets and ultimately dialling in your fit.

Combining the 5 frame size options with the +/-5mm reach adjustment headset, the reach of the bike can be adjusted from between 400-514mm (with some caveats, of course).

On-bike storage and accessories

The new Firebird uses in-frame storage courtesy of Pivot’s Toolshed system. It uses an integrated magnet inside the door to hold quick links, and you can even attach tools or accessories to the door using a strap. Each bike comes with two bags which will apparently fit an inner tube, “essential tools” and most importantly, a snack. They should really have a standardised storage descriptor for these things. Like, how many sausage rolls will the Toolshed bag fit? For example.

Beyond storing sausage rolls in your down tube, you can also add on products from the Pivot Dock Tool System. This is something the brand has worked on with Topeak, and includes things like the Dock Ninja Tool Box T16+ and Dock Ninja CO2.

For the home mechanics among us, the new Firebird offers simplified cable routing, with a dual cable port for two hoses at the head tube. And, there are now integrated cable clips inside of the Toolshed which helps to reduce rattling.

Sizes, colours and specs

Pivot’s conscientious about fitting a wide spectrum of riders with the Firebird, so the brand claims the sizes suit riders between 4ft 11in and 6ft 5in (150-198cm). This bodes well for shorter riders, as the previous model didn’t include an XS size.

The Firebird will be available in three colours: white gold, YOLO, and a limited edition purple galaxy which will only be available on Pro and Team builds.

So what about the builds? There is no shortage of options here, with 10 available to choose from. These are:

Ride SLX/XT: €6,999

Ride GX Eagle Transmission: €7,499

Pro XT/XTR: €8,399 – €9,399

Pro X0 Eagle Transmission: €9,299 – €10,299

Pro XT/XTR Neo: €10,699 – €11,699

Pro X0 Eagle Transmission Neo: €11,599 – €12,599

Team XTR: €9,999

Team XX Eagle Transmission: €11,899

Team XTR Neo: €12,299

Team XX Eagle Transmission Neo: €14,199

They’re not exactly cheap, but the specs aren’t either. All bikes use Fox suspension components, and there are options to upgrade to carbon wheels as well as a Fox Live Valve Neo coil shock and dropper upgrade. The purple galaxy colourway is only available on 200 bikes, and costs an extra $200. The Firebird is available from Pivot dealers from 2 April.

pivotcycles.com