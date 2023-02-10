Rab Cinder offers technical outdoor kit for mountain bikers

Leading outdoor clothing brand Rab releases new off-road cycling range aimed at mountain bikers and gravel cyclists

The well-known and highly rated outdoor kit and clothing brand Rab has released a range of off-road cycling wear designed for mountain bikers and gravel riders. The range comprises everything from technical jackets and waterproof trousers to baggy shorts, liner shorts, jerseys, jackets and everything in between.

Rab was founded in 1981 by Scottish climber Rab Carrington, and being based in the UK where conditions are legendarily wet, the brand has unsurprisingly got a reputation for highly technical kit that keeps the elements at bay. The Cinder line is the newest addition to a product range that spans mountaineering, skiing, running, hiking and camping.

Like other sports, off-road riding presents it’s own challenges when it comes to kit. Clothing needs to fit the body in the riding position, be waterproof enough to handle downpours, yet be breathable enough so that when you’re bombing it up a steep climb you don’t get that ‘boil in the bag’ sensation.

“Off road biking adventures require immense versatility in apparel,” Tim Fish, Design Director at Rab, explains. “One moment you’re too hot, then too cold, it’s windy and you’re always dealing with moisture.”

“We have the knowledge and experience of managing these conditions through many years of creating the finest mountaineering, climbing and skiing kit. We’ve taken this knowledge and combined it with a finely engineered on-bike fit to enable fun, adventure and exploration.”

Outdoor expertise and the cycling experience

Rab is the latest in a line of outdoor brands turning their technical expertise to produce off-road or mountain bike specific clothing. Patagonia, Alpkit in the UK and 7Mesh which was founded by former Arc’teryx employees.

It’s seems part of a growing trend to provide clothing that offers the same level of technical performance that’s on offer to walkers, hikers, mountaineers and other folk who spend a lot of time out in all weathers up hills and mountains. A lot of riders would have opted for a regular waterproof from one of the main outdoor brands; a bike-specific line means the same level of performance, but with fit and performance specifics suited to the particular needs of riders.

And it also caters to the fact that there’s likely a large overlap in the Venn diagram of mountain bikers and outdoorsy folk.

As Fish puts it; “We know that bikers wear Rab. And that Mountain People bike. Our new Cinder range is the logical progression.”

Rab Cinder range

The extensive Rab Cinder range includes 15 garments for women and 16 items for men, including liner and bib-liner shorts, baggy shorts, trousers, jackets, shell jackets, long and short-sleeved jerseys.

The women’s range is available in sizes 8 to 16 (US 4 to 12) and the men’s range sizes are XS, S, M, L and XL. While on par with what most brands in the cycling industry offer, it is a bit disappointing not to see a more inclusive sizing range.

Among the range is the Cinder Phantom Jacket (available in both men’s and women’s versions); an ultralight packable waterproof jacket with frame-attachable stuff sack. The fabric is stretchable, and uses Pertex Sheild 2.5 layer fabric which incorporates a microporous breathable waterproof coating. The Cinder Phantom Jacket won a coveted outdoor industry ISPO Award in 2022 when it was first unveiled.

Key items in the Cinder range include:

Cinder Phantom Jacket

Price: TBC

TBC Colours: Black, Red Grapefruit (Women’s) and Black, Sahara (Men’s)

Packable, breathable, protective layer, with a silicone grip drop hem, ride-refined sleeves and frame attachable stuff sack. Men’s and women’s versions available.

Cinder Downpour pants

Price: TBC

Colours: Black

Protective 2.5-layer waterproof biking pants with ¾ length side zips for easy pull-on when the weather turns. Lightweight, packable and reinforced at the seat, they have a lower leg hook and loop cinch to create a slim leg for biking. Men’s and women’s versions available.

Cinder Kinetic Jacket

Price: TBC

Colours: Black, Orion Blue, Patriot Blue (Women’s) or Black, Light Khaki/Beluga, Orion Blue (Men’s)

Stretch waterproof biking jacket with soft Proflex™ 3-layer fabric for breathable,

lightweight protection whatever the weather. Cinch-in over helmet hood and protective details. Men’s and women’s versions available.

Cinder Liner Bib Shorts

Price: TBC

Colours: Black

Liner bib short designed to maximise comfort, mobility, and ventilation when riding over any distance. Built with airy, open mesh, soft-feel fabric, integrated storage, and a secure, 3D formed, high density foam, low bulk chamois. Men’s and women’s versions available.

Cindecrino Jersey

Price: TBC

Colours: Blue, Purple Sage, Red Grapefruit (Women’s) or Grey, Orion Blue, Sahara (Men’s)

Lightweight, half-zip biking tee built, body mapped construction, merino synthetic fusion fabric. Odour resistant, quick wicking and fast drying, with a a relaxed fit and a rear pocket. Men’s and women’s versions available.

The full range will be available soon, and we’ll be bringing you tests as soon as we get our mitts on the kit. In the meantime, keep your eyes on the Rab Cinder preview webpage.