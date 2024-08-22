Propain’s latest big hit Spindrift 5 gets 180mm travel and starts at an impressive £2,999

Propain leverages its direct-sales business model to keep the latest Spindrift 5 AL and CF models as affordable as possible, while keeping their remit focussed on enduro, bike park and freeride use.

Propain has launched its latest Spindrift iteration – the Spindrift 5. There are three models in total, one carbon fibre option and two aluminium. The brand has gone in slightly different directions for all three models, with the CF aimed at more ‘super enduro’ riding.

The AL model is a pure freeride machine, and the AL Park is, as the name suggests, designed for bike parks. Prices start at £2,999 for the AL models, and £3,699 for the CF.

Propain Spindrift 5 need to know:

Three variants to choose from: Spindrift 5 CF, AL and AL Park

All are aimed at freeriding but with subtle differences making some more trail/enduro ready, or better for the bike park

Prices start at £2,999 for the AL models and £3,699 for the CF

180mm travel front and rear for CF and AL models

180mm rear and 200mm front for the AL Park

Propain Spindrift 5 CF

The Propain Spindrift 5 CF hones in on the ‘super enduro’ realm of freeride – yes apparently that’s a thing. The thinking behind it is a bike that can eat up the technical descents but also isn’t completely lazy on steep climbs either. The CF can be a race bike, with leanings towards enduro tapes rather than anything else.

It uses 180mm travel front and rear, and has a flip chip so you can run a 29in or mullet wheel setup. It uses a UDH hanger so you’re future-proofed, and Propain has even included a frame pocket storage system in the down tube.

For the mechanics amongst us, you’ll be pleased to know there are three cable routing options. The frame is one degree slacker at the head tube than its predecessor (so 63.5 degrees now), and the reach is 10mm longer. The shock position has also been ‘optimised’ for longer seat post insertion depth.

The Propain Spindrift 5 CF comes in three colour choices: candy red carbon, carbon raw and super sonic silver. The lightest build weighs in at 15.5kg, and prices range from £3,699 for the Base model, to £8,769 for the Factory CF model.

Spindrift 5 CF range:

Base CF: £3,699 – RockShox Zeb forks, Vivid coil shock, SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain

£3,699 – RockShox Zeb forks, Vivid coil shock, SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain Ultimate CF: £7,029 – RockShox Zeb Ultimate forks, Vivid Air Ultimate shock, SRAM X0 Eagle T-Type drivetrain

£7,029 – RockShox Zeb Ultimate forks, Vivid Air Ultimate shock, SRAM X0 Eagle T-Type drivetrain Factory CF: £8,769 – Fox 38 Factory forks, Fox DHX2 coil shock, SRAM XX Eagle T-Type drivetrain

£8,769 – Fox 38 Factory forks, Fox DHX2 coil shock, SRAM XX Eagle T-Type drivetrain Swedish Gold CF: £6,199 – Ohlins RXF 38 forks, Ohlins TTX 22 shock, SRAM GX Eagle T-Type drivetrain

Propain Spindrift 5 AL & AL Park

Propain’s split its Spindrift alloy bikes into two distinct builds: the AL and the AL Park. The AL is your run-of-the-mill freeride bike, able to tackle big drops, steep lines and massive jumps. Whereas, the AL Park is a double crown option that’s best suited to bike parks with an uplift service. It comes with 200mm front and 18omm rear travel, whilst the AL runs the same as the CF – 180mm front and rear.

Compared to the CF model, the AL single crown bike has a 5mm shorter reach, and the double crown a 10mm shorter reach. It does, however, have a slacker head tube angle than the predecessor – 63.9 degrees for the single crown, and 63.5 degrees for the double.

Like the CF model, the alloy bikes are designed around the PRO10 suspension system. This is based around four pivots and a floating shock. This results in higher anti-squat and reduces bobbing.

Wheelset wise, the double crown models come with a mixed setup and the single crown is available in mixed and 29in setups for sizes M and above, or 27.5in in S, M and L.

The Spindrift 5 AL is available at a lower price than the 4 was, at £2,999 for the Base AL model. If you don’t want to pick from the four pre-picked packages, you can use Propain’s full customisation option, which now includes Continental tyres, Shimano Saint brakes, and DT Swiss wheels in addition to previously available component brands.

Spindrift 5 AL range – the AL models match the spec of the CF models:

Base AL: £2,999

£2,999 Ultimate AL: £6,319

£6,319 Factory AL: £8,069

£8,069 Swedish Gold: £5,499

Spindrift 5 AL Park range:

Base AL Park: £3,199 – RockShox Boxxer Base forks, Vivid Coil Select shock, SRAM GX 7-speed drivetrain

£3,199 – RockShox Boxxer Base forks, Vivid Coil Select shock, SRAM GX 7-speed drivetrain Ultimate AL Park: £4,999 – RockShox Boxxer Ultimate Electric Red forks, Vivid Air Ultimate shock, SRAM GX 7-speed drivetrain

£4,999 – RockShox Boxxer Ultimate Electric Red forks, Vivid Air Ultimate shock, SRAM GX 7-speed drivetrain Factory AL Park: £5,989 – Fox 40 Factory GripX22 forks, DHX2 coil shock, SRAM X0 7-speed drivetrain

£5,989 – Fox 40 Factory GripX22 forks, DHX2 coil shock, SRAM X0 7-speed drivetrain Swedish Gold AL Park: £4,589 – Ohlins RXF 38 forks, Ohlins TTX 22 shock, SRAM GX 7-speed drivetrain

The bikes are available to buy from today, with delivery expected to start in September.

propain-bikes.com