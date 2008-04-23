Sigma Onyx Fit £74.99

Digitally-coded heart rate belt / Wrist-watch style

We got off to a bad start with the Sigma Onyx Fit: when we switched it on for the first time, the language was set to German. It took ten minutes just to work out how to switch it to English ­— they don’t teach you that in GCSE German!

We had high hopes for the Onyx Fit; we already know Sigma makes good cycle computers and at £74.99 with digitally-coded transmission, the Onyx looks, on paper, to be a great starter option. In reality though, we found the interface to be unintuitive. For instance, to scroll through to any of the three sub-menus requires you to hold down any button for two seconds. What’s wrong with having a function button like everyone else? How often do you accidentally press a button on a wrist watch? The same goes for starting and ending training: rather than a start/stop button, you’re given options to pause or stop training. Then, once you tell it to stop, you have to reiterate that you’re definitely sure you want to stop, then decide whether or not to do a cool down.

Once you get used to the interface, the Onyx Fit actually does tell you what you want to know. It also has some useful functions and the display is large and easy to read. The watch itself is a bit plasticky though.

If your previous experience of fitness equipment has been in a gym, the Sigma interface may make more sense, but it left us confused.

MBR RATING: 7/10