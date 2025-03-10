Met’s new Revo helmet is designed for maximum protection from high-speed impacts, all while still keeping your head cool.

E-bikes speeds have pushed Met to produce the Revo, its safest open-face helmet to date

Faster up, and down, e-bikes are continuing to push boundaries in mountain biking. And it’s not just the bikes and how we ride them that are evolving. Safety demands are changing too.

Enter the Revo. Met’s latest open-face helmet that’s claimed to offer the highest level of impact and rotational protection to date, without compromising ventilation and cooling.

A tall order indeed. But with over hundreds of test helmets impacted in every direction possible, and at higher impact speeds than normal, in Met’s test lab in Italy, it is confident that the Revo is more than up to the demands of modern mountain biking, be it on an analogue bike or at the accelerated pace of an e-bike.

Met Revo need to know

NTA 8776 e-bike certified

Mips AIR® rotational management system

Fidlock® magnetic buckle

Adjustable visor

23 vents; internal, engineered air channeling system

Sunglasses ports

Soft storage bag included

Price – £170, 200€, US$230, CAD$300

Sizes – S (52-56cm) | M (56-58cm) | L (58-61cm)

Weight – 395g (size M)

Certifications: NTA 8776 | CE | US | AS-NZ

Based loosely on the current Roam helmet, Met claims that the new Revo has a 23.5% higher cooling efficiency, thanks to the 23 strategically placed vents. And by increasing the amount of back and temple coverage the helmet offers, the Revo also surpasses the Roam’s safety standards with a prestigious 5-star Virginia Tech rating while also meeting the current NAT 8776 e-bike safety standard. Much in the same way that the new Fox Speedframe RS that launched recently meets the same standards.

And the similarities with the new Fox helmet don’t end there. The Met Revo also has a Fidlock magnetic buckle, sunglasses ports and an adjustable visor, which has rounded edges, is soft and flexible, and is designed to breakaway easily in a crash.

For the perfect fit, Fox uses a BOA retention system, while the Revo has its own Safe-T Heta system with a 360º Head Belt to reduce pressure points. Ultimately, the comfort and fit of these helmets will really depend on the shape of your head and if you fall between sizes or not. So it’s always worth trying a new helmet for size before you buy.

If you are in the market for a new helmet be sure to checkout our buyer’s guide to the best mountain bike helmets.

One significant difference between the Fox Speedframe RS and the Met Revo is price. Both are high-end helmets offering maximum protection, but the Revo retails for £170 in the UK, which makes it considerably cheaper than the Fox Speedframe RS at £224.99.

Met offers the Revo in three sizes, S (52-56cm), M (56-58cm) and L (58-61cm) and when we weighed the size M it was 395g, so 10g lighter than the equivalent size Fox Speedframe RS helmet. We have both helmets in the office, so expect a head-to-head test soon.