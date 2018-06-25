How to convert SRAM 11-speed to 12-speed for the least amount of money

Check out e*thirteen's 12-speed conversion kit

e*thirteen’s TRS Plus 12-speed kit converts your 11-speed SRAM drivetrain to 12 speeds without needing new shifters, derailleurs, cranks, or chainrings.

What you get

  • 9-46T cassette (XD driver only)
  • 12-speed chian
  • Shifter spool
  • Jockey wheel spacers
  • Longer bolts for above
  • Cables
  • Tools
  • Lube

What you keep

  • Your existing SRAM 11-speed rear mech
  • Your existing SRAM 11-speed shifter

Let’s have a closer look at each bit in the kit…

TRS Plus 12-speed 9-46T cassette

  • 511% range
  • Replaceable aluminum and steel clusters
  • Shorter chain for weight savings vs SRAM Eagle
  • Smaller chainring and derailleur offer more ground clearance
  • 336 grams
  • Updated pinch clamp design avoids proprietary tools
  • XD Driver only
  • Compatible with SRAM Eagle 12

Shifter conversion parts

  • Injection molded shifter spool
  • Stamped steel ratchet (for SRAM GX, X1, X01), one stamped steel ratchet (for SRAM XX1)
  • Pivot bolt
  • Washer
  • Shifter assembly fixture

Rear mech conversion parts

  • Two derailleur jockey wheel spacers
  • One long cage bolt
  • One short cage bolt

12-speed chain

  • 268 grams
  • Plated and lubricated
  • Includes quick-link

Pricing and availability

We’re just awaiting confirmed UK pricing and availability at the moment. For now we can tell you that the international pricing is $299 and €299.