Advice on what activities can be done outdoors as we emerge from lockdown post Covid-19

The go-to guide on how to GetOutside safely as lockdown lifts – what to do, and where to do it across the UK

New webpage pulls in latest safety guidance from the government, local authorities, landowners all in one place for 24 different outdoor activities, including mountain biking.

Ordnance Survey and Natural England launch web guide ordnancesurvey.co.uk/covid, an aggregator for all advice on what activities can be done safely outdoors as we emerge from lockdown post Covid-19.

Contributing organisations include:

Forestry England

Cycling UK

Dartmoor National Park

The British Horse Society

British Canoeing

Disabled Ramblers

South West Coast Path Association

Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty

County councils

With more being added on a daily basis

As government restrictions ease around COVID-19, it can be confusing to know what you can and can’t do outdoors and where you can now go safely in the UK.

Ordnance Survey and Natural England have created an online tool to help with this and keep the nation safe as we return to outdoor activities.

www.ordnancesurvey.co.uk/covid provides the latest government guidance covering multiple outdoor activities, in all counties across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The website shows practical information and advice from activity providers, landowners, National Parks and Local Authorities on how to get outside safely and responsibly.

This includes social distancing policies in place, whether car parks and other facilities are open or closed, and if key sites remain closed.

Managing Director of Ordnance Survey Leisure, Nick Giles said: “This guide will save people time and hassle of searching through multiple web sites to find out exactly where they can go and what they can do outdoors safely.

“It makes planning trips out before you go easier, so you can make the most of your time outside.

“It pulls together the latest government guidelines and sharing practical advice on social distancing, and important information you need to know such as car park opening hours and what facilities are available.”

Partner organisations can use also the tool to warn the public of any closures or to urge people to avoid certain areas which may become congested.

This is increasingly important as evidence of antisocial behaviour at some outdoor hotspots is growing, with social distance restrictions being ignored.

Nick added: “We want to help people behave respectfully when enjoying the outdoors, it is there for us all to enjoy, so it is good to remind ourselves of how to look after the outdoors for future generations as well.

“This tool is a guide to helps with the practicalities involved of visiting parts of the UK but in essence obviously common sense should prevail and we would urge everyone to plan their visits outside carefully and always act responsibly – remember to follow the Countryside Code and always to leave no trace.

“The more of us who follow the safety guidance when getting outside, be it travelling to go paddle boarding, mountain biking, walking, bird watching or anything else, the more people will be able to enjoy the outdoors peacefully and safely this summer.”

Amanda Craig, Director of Connecting People and Nature at Natural England, adds “We know that getting outdoors and active in natural places is really good for people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, particularly during this time. People need to know what is open, where they can go, and what they can do safely. These pages are a great source of information which we hope will give people an even better experience outdoors, whilst looking after nature by following the Countryside Code too. We encourage everyone to consider the local community and other people, to take their litter home, and to not have BBQs or fires in the countryside.”