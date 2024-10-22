Pivot’s new Shuttle LT gets the latest gen Bosch CX Race motor, but the older 750Wh battery

The Pivot Shuttle LT will use Bosch's CX Race motor for 2025

The Pivot Shuttle LT has a new look for 2025 and gets the latest Bosch CX Performance motor. That’s the good news. The bad news is Pivot seems to have gone for the older 750Wh battery rather than the latest 600Wh or 800Wh units from Bosch, adding weight and reducing range, just as Orbea did with its new Wild.

The new Shuttle LT is designed as an enduro-inspired long-travel option for those who want a full-fat experience, all models in the range swap to Bosch, ditching the Shimano EP8 units the old bike used. It also uses the 750Wh batteries and the option to run a 250Wh range extender – increasing the capacity to 1,000Wh.

Pivot Shuttle LT need to know:

The 2025 range moves from Shimano to the Bosch CX Race drive system

Can handle up to 1,000Wh of battery – 750Wh internal and 250Wh PowerMore (for $500 more)

160mm rear, 170mm front travel and Fox suspension throughout the range

Three options: Ride, Pro and Team with prices starting at €9,099/$8,699

MX setup out the box but there’s an option to run a 29in rear with the flip chip

Pivot Shuttle LT

Pivot’s long-travel e-bike has been given the Bosch treatment for 2025. And not just the bog standard, full-power CX motor, the brand has gone for the CX Race Limited Edition option – once limited to just racing bikes, now you can get a bike equipped with one for just over €9k.

In addition to Bosch’s CX Race motor, the new Shuttle LT comes with a 750Wh internal battery in the down tube. And, for some models you can opt to add in a 250Wh PowerMore range extender, which brings the total capacity up to 1,000Wh. That’s a lot of laps.

The bike does use the older 750Wh Powertube design from Bosch though, with a claimed weight of 4.3kg (or 400g heavier than the new Powertube 800). Structurally, it doesn’t look like anything has radically changed from the previous version, there’s still a vertical shock layout and full size bottle clearance on all sizes.

The DW-Link suspension platform is still there, too. All models utilise Fox suspension throughout for 160mm rear and 170mm front travel. The lower end (we say lower end, but that’s a relative term) models use Fox Performance and the top end come with Fox Factory.

And, on the Pro and Team builds you can upgrade to the new Fox Live Valve NEO for $1,500.

The Shuttle LT comes with an MX wheel setup out the box, and the option to run a 29in rear wheel with the flip chip. There are sizes available between small and extra large, designed to fit riders between 5’3£ and 6’7″. You also get two colours to choose from: willow green and blue scrub jay.

Specs and builds

So what can you get for your money? There are three models, and the prices start at €9,099/$8,699 for the Ride build. Here you get Fox Performance suspension and a Shimano Deore drivetrain with SLX M7120 brakes.

Next in the hierarchy is the Pro build, with an X0 Eagle Transmission and Fox Factory suspension which will set you back €11,399/$10,999.

And finally, the top of the range Team build uses Fox Factory suspension and XX Eagle Transmission with Shimano XTR M9120 brakes. This is priced at €13,399/$12,999.

All models come with carbon DT Swiss wheels and Continental’s Kryptotal Soft Compound Enduro tyres.

Full price list:

Ride SLX/XT – €9,099/$8,699

Pro X0 Eagle Transmission – €11,399/$10,999

Team XX Eagle Transmission – €13,399/$12,999

pivotcycles.com/en/