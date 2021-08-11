Pivot Firebird changes its shock position and frame design

Pivot has updated its Pivot Firebird enduro 29er. It now has a vertically mounted shock and mild geometry changes, with electronic suspension as an option.

The 165mm Pivot Firebird enduro bike changes its shock position and shapes some new frame angles. As 38mm stanchion enduro forks have edged more riders towards the 170mm front suspension option, frame design has adapted. Pivot’s Firebird is no exception, and the brand’s proven long-travel single-crown frame now features a reconfigured shock placement to help it keep up with the best enduro mountain bikes out there.

Firebird tucking the shock – down low

Like most of Pivot’s recently launched XC and trail bikes, the Firebird’s shock position moves to the bottom bracket area, sitting vertically and actuated by a compact rocker link. There is 165mm of frame travel on offer, with greater hydration bottle clearance and lower overall standover.

Moving that shock from below the top tube to a position above the bottom bracket, also lowers the Firebird’s centre of gravity.

The core geometry updates see a slackened head angle, with the Firebird now having a 64° low setting, for those riders who regularly venture into the steepest and most technical terrain.

Big head tube can go even slacker

If you wish to experiment with a head angle in the 63° range, the 1.5” head tube allows for an aftermarket angle set.

With the head angle having gone a degree slacker, there has been an increase in reach to balance the Firebird’s geometry. On a size large, the geometry chart now registers 488mm of reach – 13mm more than the 2020 Firebird 29er.

Although the new front tringle is most noticeable, Pivot’s design team has not ignored harmonizing the rear of its new Firebird enduro bike. Chainstays are size appropriate, ranging from 431mm on a size small to 445mm on the extra-large.

Notable frame details include SRAM’s universal derailleur hanger and Firebird’s legacy SuperBoost 157x12mm rear axle spacing. That also allows the bike to run 27.5” wheels with large volume tyres, if you like the idea of a Firebird enduro.

Coil, air and Live Valve shock options

With a rear triangle married to the front of the bike via Dave Weagle’s short-link design, the Firebird can potentially be a great option for the best mountain bike choices for a true quiver-killing enduro machine.

Dave Weagle suspension designs are known for their excellent pedalling characteristics and Pivot is also offering Fox Live Valve shock technology as an option.

The combination of DW-link kinematics and Fox Live Valve electronic suspension adjustment should make the new Firebird climb more like a 130mm trail bike, than a 165mm enduro bike.

A spread of build options populate the new Firebird range, blending Shimano and Fox.

The entry-level offering is an XT build, at £6800. The Pivot Firebird range peaks at £12600, with an XTR build kit that includes Fox Live Valve suspension bits.