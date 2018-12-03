Check out the 2019 Orbea Wild FS eMTB

Longer and lower, with added wheel choice

Orbea has sprinkled the update dust over the Orbea Wild FS, the full suspension eMTB, for 2019. Geometry, componentry and colours have all changed.

The general spruce is intended to make it a little more appealing in what is a highly competitive market segment.

Orbea Wild FS need to know

Hydroformed aluminium AL7000 full suspension frame

140mm of rear wheel travel. Options of 140 or 150mm fork dependent on model

Shimano STePS E8000 motor and battery on every model bar Wild FS 40 (E7000)

Redesigned down tube battery cover to make access easier

All models available with either 27.5in or 29in wheel options

Integrated bash guard/skid plate to protect the motor

All models fitted with four piston brakes and 35mm stems

Four sizes available S-XL

UK pricing starts from £3,299

All models are part of Orbea’s MyO customisation program; you can change components and colours to suit your needs

Orbea Wild FS 150 10 29S/27S

Spec highlights:

Fox Float 36 Factory GRIP2 suspension fork (150mm), Fox Float DPS Factory shock (140mm).

Shimano E8000 motor/battery.

SRAM XX1 Eagle 1×12 speed drivetrain.

SRAM Code RSC brakes.

DT Swiss HX-1501 Spline wheelset.

Race Face Aeffect bar/stem.

£6,299.

Orbea Wild FS 40 29S/27S

Spec highlights:

RockShox Sektor RL 140 suspension fork (140mm), Fox Float DPS Performance shock (140mm).

Shimano E7000 motor/battery.

Shimano Deore 1×10 speed drivetrain.

Shimano MT201 four piston brakes

Duroc 35 TL wheelset

Orbea branded bar/stem

£3,299.

Orbea Wild FS geometry

All models are now ready to order via Orbea’s website. You can use the MyO configurator to custom spec the Wild FS of your dreams.