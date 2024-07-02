Orbea releases new versions of the Rise e-bike, including lower-cost alloy-framed options

Three new alloy models and an entry-level carbon option brings the latest Orbea Rise to a wider market.

Launched recently, the new Orbea Rise bridged the gap between the best full-fat e-bikes and diet models with its 85Nm Shimano EP801 motor and sub-20kg weight, but with only two high end models available, it demanded deep pockets. Just released, three new alloy options and two base carbon models lower the prices and broaden the audience for this exciting new e-bike.

Orbea Rise M20 Carbon and Rise Alloy need to know

Prices start at £4,999 for the Rise SL H20

LT models get 160mm front/150mm rear travel

SL models get 140mm front/140mm rear travel

Two battery options: 420Wh or 630Wh (standard issue)

Optional 210Wh range extender

Alloy frame is 1.3kg heavier than the carbon frame

Customise components through Orbea’s MYO

For all the details on the gen 2 Orbea Rise, check out our news story, but in short, it’s an evolution of one of the earliest lightweight models, with the headlines being more power unlocked from the Shimano EP801 motor, two battery options, both with the latest cell technology to reduce weight, and two configurations – a minimal SL model, and a more hardcore LT model with longer travel and slacker geometry.

Alloy frame offers more affordable price points

For the newly released options, the details remain the same, but the aim is to bring the price points down and attract a wider audience of riders. To this end, there are three models with a hydroformed, triple-butted alloy frame, two of which are in LT configuration and one in SL spec. The alloy frame shares the same profile as the carbon Rise with the single-sided brace stiffening the frame between the down tube and the seat tube, along with a concentric dropout pivot design and shock driven by a swinglink. Polished welds and hydroformed tube shaping ensures a frame that looks every bit as sleek as the premium carbon option. To minimise weight, the battery is not removable without taking the motor out. There are four frame sizes available.

Obviously there’s a weight penalty for the alloy frame compared to the carbon version. The extra weight is 1,300g, with the alloy frame weighing a claimed 3.5kg in size medium. Which should give all-up bike weights in the low twenties (kg).

The three alloy models start with the Rise SL H20 at £4,999 (€5,499 / $5,899). Being the SL model means it comes with faster-rolling Schwalbe tyres, slightly steeper geometry, 140mm travel front and rear, an inline shock and Fox 34 fork.

For £5,099 (€5,599 / $5,999) the Rise LT H20 is the cheapest of the longer-travel models. This comes with slacker geo (including flip-chip), more travel, a burlier 36mm fork and chunkier tyres.

Stretch another £900 and you step up to the Rise LT H10. It’s £5,999 (€6,499 / $6,999) and upgrades include a piggyback shock, Performance Grip damper in the Fox 36 fork, upgraded Shimano drivetrain and brakes.

Finally there are two entry-level carbon framed models – the Rise SL M20 and LT M20. The former is £6,099 and comes with Fox Performance suspension. Want more travel and attitude? The LT M20 is £6,299 (€6,999 / $7,299) and also sports Fox Performance suspension, with mainly Shimano SLX parts. Paint and component customisation is available on all models via MYO.