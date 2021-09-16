Orbea Occam LT comes with more travel and aggro spec

Designed to straddle the trail and enduro market segments, the Orbea Occam LT features 160mm of front and 150mm of rear-suspension travel

Orbea’s new Occam is a great-looking 140mm trail bike, but if you want that redesigned linkage with a touch more suspension travel? The Spanish brand has also revealed its Occam LT, offering a burlier front fork and 10mm greater travel.

Despite this en-burling, the Occam LT is not intended to go up against the best enduro mountain bikes out there. It’s still firmly in the trail bike camp, according to Orbea anyway.

LT can run a coil

Whereas the new Occam runs a 140mm shock and 150mm Fox 34, with an LT, the specification upgrades to a Fox 36 and offer a coil-shock option.

Both Occams use a similar two-part linkage. Engineers at Orbea desired greater simplicity, creating a linkage with fewer moving parts and interfaces, thereby lowing the overall maintenance burden.

A clever industrial design feature is the rear axle cavity, which serves as a storage space for Orbea’s four key multi-tool, held in place with magnets.

In terms of geometry, these new Occams aren’t super long or ridiculously slack. The 140mm version sits at a 66° head angle, with the LT slackening that by half a degree, to 65.5°.

Reference reach numbers for both bikes are the same, with a size large measuring at 474mm, which is curious, consider Orbea has used the same frame and simply increased fork travel.

Alloy and carbon frames

Product planners at Orbea have equipped all the Occam LT builds with a combination of Maxxis Minion DHF 2.50″ EXO and Dissector 2.4″ EXO tyres. Four-piston brake callipers are fitted to the LT bikes to deliver consistent deceleration on those long and steep descents.

The new Occam LT range offers an entry-level alloy frame option, with OMR carbon construction reserved for those mid- and premium builds. As with all Obrea products, there is a broad customization programme, with the MyO option allowing riders to select specific colour and component combinations.

Orbea will even let you give your new Occam LT, a name, with the MyO treatment.