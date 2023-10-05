Orbea launches 2024 Occam SL and LT trail bikes in carbon or aluminium

For the 2024 model year Orbea unveils the latest update of the Occam. A trail bike in two different flavours, SL and LT that are packed with neat details, dialled geometry and useful integration. Aluminium SL models start at £2999.

Orbea has released the new 2024 Occam platform with two different versions. Option one is the lighter, leaner Occam SL with fast trail geometry and efficient suspension, which brings control, flow and fun to your adventures. The second option is the Occam LT, a longer travel, harder-hitting platform that sits in the aggressive trail or all-mountain category. Not an enduro rig but a more versatile, adjustable trail bike for the rider pushing into more challenging terrain.

2024 Orbea Occam SL

The Occam SL is the essence of adventure, with its fast trail geometry and efficient suspension bringing control and flow to your trails.

Fast Trail Geometry

This new SL frame has Orbea’s Fast Trail Geometry: a design that gives you control, capability and adjustability. Balanced geometry that puts you in the perfect position to bring more flow to your ride. Think trail centre loops and singletrack with a dash of tech.

Travel: F 140mm, R 140mm

Head angle: 65.5º

Seat angle: 78º

BB drop: 38mm

Reach: 490mm

Chainstay: 440mm

Lock on the go

Remote lockout comes to trail bikes with Occam SL. Locking and unlocking the suspension

quickly becomes second nature. Squidlock is designed to work with Occam SL’s patented

Inside Line technology, giving easy control of your shock and dropper post as well as

integrating with the brake clamps to further simplify your handlebars. The Orbea patented

I-line is simply the sleekest, most direct, most integrated shock lock-out on the market

Carbon Shock Extender

Details such as the carbon shock extender on the Occam SL maximize rigidity and minimize

weight. Orbea’s aim for the Occam SL is to keep this trail bike’s weight low, maintain its pedalling efficiency but not compromise its handling.

2024 Orbea Occam LT

The new Occam LT will encourage you to push harder and is ready to attack the rowdiest trails with aggressive, adjustable geometry and progressive suspension.

Progressive Trail Geometry

Orbea uses Orbea’s Progressive Trail Geometry for the Occam LT to put the riders in the perfect

position to attack the trail. With Orbea’s QuickFlip chip you can quickly tune the geometry to

suit whatever riding you have planned.

Travel: F 160mm, R 150mm

Head angle: 64º (lowest) – 64.5º (low)

Seat angle: 77º (lowest) – 77.5º (low)

BB drop: 36mm (lowest) – 28mm (low)

Reach: 480mm (lowest) – 485mm (low)

Chainstay: 440mm

Attitude Adjust

Using the QuickFlip chip on Occam LT allows you to adjust the geometry in a few seconds.

Using a clever eccentric axis design, you only need to slacken the bolt, using the 6mm hex

tool in the rear axle, and pull slightly upwards on the top tube. In under 15 seconds you

can switch between the Low and Lower positions; a change of 8mm in the bottom bracket

height and 0.5º in the headtube.

Common technologies in both the Occam SL and LT

Steep and Deep

Due to the uninterrupted steep seat-tube all riders should be able to fully insert a 230mm

dropper in their Occam. Drop your saddle right out of the way on the descents, giving more

space to your body and more control.

The new 2024 Occam is available in four frame sizes, S, M, L and XL, however with one of the shortest seat tubes around mean you can pick between sizes to get your preferred reach and wheelbase. Choose a larger size to maximize stability, or go with a smaller size for a more playful trail bike.

Asymmetric is Efficient

With its offset brace the silhouette of Occam is instantly recognisable. However this design allows the engineers to remove material elsewhere, tuning stiffness and lowering weight. Orbea adds high modulus and high strength fibres to a standard layup to improve stiffness-to-weight ratios. Bladder moulding with EPS forms and PU headtube and bottom bracket inserts stop wrinkling and unconformities in critical zones, allowing less carbon to be used while maintaining strength.

In addition to the carbon version there’s a polished aluminium frame, seen on the Hydro models. Manipulating the shapes and wall-thickness of the aluminium tubing increases strength and resistance to unwanted flex. Many of the tubes are double and triple butted to save weight in the middle of the tubes, away from the stress of the joints and the weld zones. Each weld on the main frame is polished smooth, matching the aesthetics of a monocoque frame. The action of polishing the welds increases fatigue resistance at these high stress points.

Integration

The new Occam features a number of integration features like the sealed internal cables that are quieter and more reliable, and make swapping spacers and cables really easy and reducing noise from rattling cables. Cables are fully guided from the rear to the LOCKR and from there it is easy to reach the headtube if you ever have to replace a cable outer.

Second Skin: Styling and Protection

Occam is ready for a tough life and the replaceable vinyl protection brings new styling

options as well as keeping the paintwork looking like new for longer. The beauty of Second

Skin is that if you get bored of the look, or simply want to refresh your bike, you can easily

remove it and replace it with a different design. Fully sealed bearings, an integrated chain guide and comprehensive frame protection enhances durability further.

Adventure ready

Whether you choose aluminium or carbon you can enjoy the advantages of the updated LOCKR with easier access. Store tools, lunch or even a jacket easily beneath the water

bottle mount ready for easy access.

Occam’s Fully Loaded Pivot (FLP) includes a multitool with 2, 3, 4 and 5mm Hex Keys held

securely in place with a magnet while the rear axle holds a 6mm Hex key. All the tools you

need for quick adjustments right at hand.

Make your Orbea unique with MyO

Configure your bike with MyO to ensure that it arrives ready for your idea of adventure. You

can choose different protective vinyls with a selection of graphics to offer even more options

to get a unique Occam via MyO. To tune your ride there are a wide range of component and

suspension options available via the MyO configurator.

2024 Occam model range

OMR Carbon SL

SL M-LTD £10,999

SL M10 £6499

SL M30 £4899

OMR Carbon LT

LT M-Team £8599

LT M10 £6499

LT M30 £4999

Hydro Aluminium SL

SL H10 £4299

SL H20 £3899

SL H30 £2999

Hydro Aluminium LT