Orange’s Switch 6 gets a whole lot more progressive

Manufactured in the UK, the Orange Switch 6 gets updated with new kinematics, frame design and more.

From enduro racing to trials riding, the Switch 6 is a popular and versatile beastie, and Orange thought long and hard before messing with a classic. But, it says, the updates that have been made bring more to the bike without losing the trail performance that underpins its popularity.

These include kinematic updates, with a more progressive feel, and the inclusion of bearing eyelets on the shock for increased sensitivity in the initial portion of the stroke.

Need to know:

UK-made aluminium frame

160mm travel front and rear

Mixed wheel size

Available in S, M, L and XL

Prices from £5700 / €6500 EUR | $6700 USD

Signature single-pivot design

First launched in 2019, over the past few years the Orange Switch 6 has been ridden by both the Orange Factory Racing team for its first year of competing in the then Enduro World Series (now, EDR World Cup), and by ten times trials World Champion Jack Carthy. Like the original, the new Switch 6 has been designed for trails, and chances are it’ll be equally as popular with riders.

Frame design and geometry updates

Orange will be manufacturing this bike in-house in the UK at its own facility, and are aiming to do this with more and more of its bikes (including, it hints, at hardtails in the future).

The aluminium frame is constructed from custom fabricated tubes, built from flat sheets of aerospace grade aluminium and seam-welded. These are combined with components CNC’d from aluminium billet (aluminium blocks).

For riders who like to store less on their back and more on their bike, the Switch 6 now has Orange’s own on-board storage or S.A.F.E (Stores Accessories, Food and Equipment). There is also more room in the front triangle to allow a large water bottle to be fitted.

A new tapered head tube increases stiffness and strength, while a shorter seat tube means a longer dropper post can be fitted. And finally, sizes has been revised.

Suspension

Front and rear suspension is 160mm, supplied on the Switch 6 LE in the form of a Fox Performance 36 Float fork and Fox Float X Performance shock.

The shock is a 205 x 65 trunnion mount with revised upper and lower shock mounts that mean bearing eyelets can be used. These offer a lower breakaway force, and therefore significantly increase sensitivity at the initial portion of the stroke.

Kinematics have been refined and are now considerably more refined than on the original Switch 6. Where the original was very linear, with a working progression of only 0.7%, the updated Switch 6 has a working progression of 6.2%. Anti-squat has also been reduced, with dynamic sag anti-squat sitting at 113.5%.

Models and availability

The first full build is the Orange Switch 6 LE and it’s available from today, complete with Fox suspension, SRAM drivetrain and Shimano brakes. A frameset is also available.

Orange Switch 6 LE

Price: £5700 / €6500 EUR | $6700 USD

£5700 / €6500 EUR | $6700 USD Sizes: S, M, L, XL

S, M, L, XL Colour: Gloss Angel Delight / Gloss Charcoal Grey

Gloss Angel Delight / Gloss Charcoal Grey Frame: 6061-T6 Monocoque UK Formed Custom Aluminium Tubing

6061-T6 Monocoque UK Formed Custom Aluminium Tubing Fork: Fox Performance 36 Float 160mm 29

Fox Performance 36 Float 160mm 29 Shock: Fox Float X Performance 205×65

Fox Float X Performance 205×65 Drivetrain: SRAM NX / GX

SRAM NX / GX Brakes: Shimano SLX Trail 203/180

Shimano SLX Trail 203/180 Wheels & tyres: Stans Flow Mk4 + Hope Pro 4 (Black) 29 + 27, Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 3c EXO 29/ DHR II 2.4 EXO 27.5

Orange Switch 6 frameset

Price: from £2900 GBP | €3200 EUR | $3500 USD

from £2900 GBP | €3200 EUR | $3500 USD Sizes: S, M, L, XL

S, M, L, XL Colours: Gloss Angel Delight/Gloss Charcoal Grey

Gloss Angel Delight/Gloss Charcoal Grey Frame: 6061-T6 Monocoque UK Formed Custom Aluminium Tubing

6061-T6 Monocoque UK Formed Custom Aluminium Tubing Shock: Fox Float X Performance 205×65

