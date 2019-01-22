Details of the new Orange 329

The fastest Orange yet?

After much development Orange bikes have today announced the introduction of the Orange 329, their first 29inch wheeled downhill bike.

>>> Which Orange mountain bike is right for you?

Orange 329 need to know

Frame designed and built in Britain

1 year racing warranty

Designed for 29 inch wheels

190mm rear travel

Split rear swing arm – low weight, high rigidity

83mm bottom bracket shell with ISCG05

150mm rear axle spacing

250mm Metric standard shock length

Component upgrades available and a choice of 10 custom colour options.

Orange 329 press release

Introducing the Orange 329

The quest to go faster never stops. When it comes to riding against the clock or against your mates any advantage needs to be explored.

Some riders have found that opting for 29 inch wheels give them the edge they need to get ahead, so after much development we’re proud to announce the introduction of the 329, our first 29inch wheeled downhill bike.

The 329 takes the know-how from our World Cup honed 327 chassis to build a 29er downhill bike set on podiums and personal bests. Designed to handle as closely to the 327 as possible the 329 uses its 29 inch wheels to monster over the rough stuff and charge the straights but still offer options in the turns. We built the 329 to be a versatile speed machine, not a one trick juggernaut.

Our single pivot design means whether you’re a racer or bike park rat you’ll have more time riding and less time wrenching. The through-the-downtube shock mount cradles a 250mm metric shock delivering 190mm of travel and giving us the scope to position the pivot point exactly where it needs to be to deliver the small bump performance and big-hit plushness that demanding racers require. The frame’s shock curve is a smooth ramp, allowing easy rear shock set-up. With the 329 suspension tuning is easily done with the suspension unit, making performance tweaks simple and straightforward on the fly.

Whatever your wheel size preference, between the 327 and 329 we’ve got you covered. After all, options are good, advantages are better.

Available now from Orange dealers.

Orange 329 Factory

Top draw components for the top of the podium. The 329 Factory is a no compromise race bike. Blending the best DH specific dampers, drivetrain and components, no iota of performance is left on the shelf so you can leave it all out on the track.

RRP from: £6,500.00

Components Highlights

Fox Factory 40 Grip 2 fork

Fox Factory Float X2 shock

Stan’s Flow Mk3 rims on Hope Pro 4 hubs

SRAM X01 DH 7spd drivetrain

Shimano Saint brakes

Renthal Integra stem and Fat Bar Carbon

Orange 329 RS

Bike park or race track, the 329 RS doesn’t mess about. RockShox suspension and SRAM’s GX1 drivetrain offer no-nonsense performance that perfectly complements the 329’s chassis.

RRP from: £4,500.00

Component Highlights

RockShox Boxxer RC fork

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil shock

Stan’s Flow Mk3 rims on Hope Pro 4 hubs

SRAM GX1 DH 7spd drivetrain

SRAM Guide RE brakes

Renthal Integra stem and Fat Bar

Orange 329 Frame

For those riders who know exactly how they want their bike set up the 329 comes as a frame only option.

Component Highlights

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil*

*Frame shown with optional Fox Factory Float X2 shock

RRP from: £2,500.00