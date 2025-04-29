OneUp’s new Wave flat pedals have a S-shape profile that’s claimed to offer the best of both concave and convex designs

We've had concave, convex, magnetic, pin-less, and completely open flat pedals, and now OneUp has made a wavy option.

OneUp’s new flat pedal has a unique wavy profile that the company says promotes an ‘aggressive heels-dropped position and gives you a more natural pedal stroke when seated’. Previous OneUp models had a convex profile in contrast to most of the best flat pedals on the market, but this hybrid design is something totally new. The best of both worlds? We’ll have to put that to the test when we get a pair.

OneUp Wave flat pedals need to know

Hybrid convex/concave flat pedal

Shape of the pedal is claimed to hold your foot without the need for aggressive pins

Igus bushing, three bearings, and chromoly axle

Angled pins

107mm x 110mm platform size

Forged and CNC machined 6061 alloy body

8 colour options

Pricing: £149.99 / $159.99 (US) / $199.99 (CAD) / €174.99

Are there any limits to the shapes offered by flat pedal manufacturers? Concave remains the most-popular profile on the market, but we’ve also had convex options, and more recently we’ve seen magnetic flats, floating flats, pedals with the pins on the shoe, flats with no centre at all, and now OneUp has launched the first wavy flat we’ve seen. It’s a process that has been ongoing since 2022, and included eight iterations of prototype design.

In typical matter-of-fact OneUp style, it’s called the Wave, and it gets a S-shape profile where the front of the pedal is concave, then bulges up and over the axle and gradually slopes down to the trailing edge. OneUp claims this shape helps lock the foot in place, naturally fostering a heels-down descending position without the need for excessively aggressive pins. The pins themselves angle in towards the centre of the pedal, acting like barbs, to keep the sole pinned in position.

Inside the forged and CNC machined alloy pedal body is a chromoly steel axle. This runs on an inner Igus bushing and three outer bearings. The system is the same as OneUp’s recently-released Clip pedals, and there’s a Bearing Nut Tool included in the box to make servicing easy.

As standard the pedals are fitted with nine pins per side, but there’s an additional tenth hole and spare pins in the box for riders in search of more grip. Of course, OneUp is not shy with its colour offerings, and there’s a shade of Wave to match – or clash – with every dream build. Price is up there, with the Wave costing £149.99 in the UK. Look out for a review soon.