One of the best XC wheelsets from Hunt has just hit its lowest price – with a massive 40% off now’s the time to upgrade to these lightweight, race-ready wheels

We are big fans of Hunt wheelsets and one of its best – the Hunt Proven Race XC - has almost £480 off in the Hunt Summer Sale. We reckon they are some of the best carbon wheels available, and a bargain buy worth snapping up fast.

Hunt manufactures some of the best MTB wheelsets, and in a crowded market, they come competitively priced, with a 3-year warranty, and a free lifetime crash replacement on some wheelsets. This gives original owners peace of mind and even better value for money.

The Hunt Proven Carbon Race XC wheelset is no different, and although we’ve not tested this exact model, they received a perfect 5 out of 5 score at our sister site Bike Perfect. Guy Kesteven also gave their siblings, the Hunt Proven Carbon Race XC UD, a perfect 10 out of 10 score in his review. Both wheelsets are very similar in specification; the differences are the carbon spokes, the hubs, and the more expensive price of £1,599 on the UD version – which adds at the current pricing an extra £879.60 to the cost.

Guy hammered the UD’s for a year, and they delivered faultless performance, without even as much as a loose spoke. Guy summed them up by saying, “The Hunt Proven Race XC UD Carbon are significantly lighter than similar-priced wheels, and these wheels have certainly turned my reservations over superlight carbon spoked wheels into respect in the past 12 months of testing.” and added, “If carbon spokes spook you, Hunt’s Proven Carbon Race XC wheels have metal spokes and are way cheaper, but only 200g heavier.”

So for those on a tighter budget, you’re getting a similar specced, outstanding pair of versatile XC, downcountry-ready carbon wheels, priced so they don’t shake your savings loose as much as most similar weight competitors. Guy’s conclusions were made at the full RRP, so with the current discount, they make even better value for money. You save an extra 10% when adding the code: MAKEMEMORIES at checkout.

These XC wheels are one of the lightest Hunt has ever made, but they are pretty much bombproof too, making them a versatile offering that’ll deliver plenty downcountry riding performance. Guy Kesteven gave the carbon spoked versions of the Hunt Proven Carbon Race XC wheels a perfect rating and noted that they are some of the fastest wheels he’d ever ridden, and combined with the low weight increased traction and better accuracy makes them an XC wheel that delivers supreme riding confidence. Use code: MAKEMEMORIES to unlock the full 40% off.

There’s a lot to love about the Proven Race XC Carbon wheels. Firstly, the almost £480 off price alone makes them a standout purchase, but there’s plenty more going on that gives you advanced performance.

In designing the Proven Race XC wheel, Hunt says they aimed to deliver a competitive XC race wheel, with low weight, speed and efficiency – the result is one of the lightest mountain bike wheelsets they’ve ever made. Hunt claims they come tuned for compliance and stability, with a modern 30mm internal width, combined with a 22mm rim height and 36mm external rim – which makes them an attractive lightweight with a combined weight of just 1,469g.

However, the hunt for speed didn’t just stop at low weight. Hunt claims its engineers are also heavily invested in increasing efficiency by utilising super smooth, replaceable, 6902 RS Revo bearings and triple butted spokes and hand laced to Hunt’s own Rapid Engage 5-degree engagement hubs, which provide excellent power transfer from the pedal to the trail.

