New trail helmet and enduro full-facer from 100%

Say hiya to the Altec and Trajecta lids from 100%

100% have launched two new helmets today: the 100% ALTEC trail helmet and the 100% TRAJECTA full-facer for enduro racers.

100% Press Release

100% continue to lead the way when it comes to protection and the US based brand have added two innovative new helmets to their range: ALTEC, a half-shell trail helmet and TRAJECTA, a lightweight enduro full-face helmet.

100% ALTEC helmet

The 100% ALTEC is the advanced rider’s helmet of choice for confidence inspiring, protective, lightweight and ventilated All-Mountain performance. Featuring Smartshock® suspended rotational system, the ALTEC’s Smartshock® elastomers reduce energy transfer to the brain over a wide range of speed and impact types to keep you safer in a crash.

FEATURES:

• Smartshock® – 14 Point Smartshock® Rotational Protective System

• Multi-Density EPS foam – injection moulded with polycarbonate

• Massive airflow – With an impressive 15 ventilation ports

• Lightweight with maximum coverage – 350g (M-Shell)

• Sunglass Storage – Integrated sunglass storage system on rear

• Multi-point adjustable visor designed – For maximum vision and goggle stowage

• Anti-Microbial liner – Washable, moisture-wicking

• Adjustable Ratcheting Fitment System

• Nexus Push Release Snap-Buckle

• Available in five colourways

• Size-specific moulds

• Sizes: XS/S, S/M, and L/XL

• SRP: £139

100% TRAJECTA helmet

TRAJECTA. The new name for stylish, class-leading performance and safety features in an enduro helmet. Conceived from the start with the Smartshock® Rotational Protective System fully integrated, you won’t find a more breathable, ultralight, and comfortable helmet that helps keep you focused all day long.

FEATURES:

• Smartshock® – 13 Point Smartshock® Rotational Protective System

• Multi-Density EPS foam – injection moulded with polycarbonate

• Massive airflow – With an impressive 24 ventilation ports

• Patent-pending chin bar integration

• Light, full-face enduro and all-mountain – 860g (M-Shell)

• Multi-point adjustable visor designed – For maximum vision and goggle stowage

• Anti-Microbial liner – Washable, moisture-wicking

• Lightweight D-Ring locking closure

• Available in five colourways

• Sizes: SM, MD, L, XL

• SRP: £229

ABOUT SMARTSHOCK

Introducing Smartshock®, the newest, advanced, intelligent, fully suspended rotational system for your brain. Traditional bicycle helmets are designed to provide direct, straight-on impact absorption. But in real life, most cyclists experience oblique, angular impacts that produce both rotational acceleration and deceleration forces on our brain. The Smartshock® suspended rotational system improves protection by immediately compressing and absorbing direct impacts but also allows the helmet liner to move independently from the helmet’s shell, thus reducing energy transfer to the brain over a wide range of speed and impact types.

Both helmets are available now from 100% retailers in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.