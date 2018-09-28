First thoughts on the new Öhlins TTX Air shock and RXF36 Trail fork

New Swedish boing units

Öhlins launches new RXF36 Trail fork and TTX Air shock for enduro mountain biking.

With over 350 World Championship titles to its credit, the Ohlins TTX Coil shock needs no introduction. But for 2019 Ohlins has taken its race-proven twin-tube damping technology and added an air-spring, so the first TTX Air is a mountain bike shock.

Sharing the same low-pressure damping design as the TTX Coil it should come as no surprise that the external adjustments on the TTX Air mirror the coil version.

So you get independent low-speed rebound and compression damping that require an Allen key for adjustment. There’s also and easy to reach lever on the piggyback of the TTX Air that lets you quickly toggle between two high-speed compression settings, the third position of the lever reserved for a climb mode, which simultaneously ramps up both compression circuits for more support.

If fact, the only real difference between TTX Air and the TTX Coil, other than the spring, is that the rebound on the Air shock is metered on the shock body rather than at the shaft end of the shock.

With shock options for standard, Metric, trunnion mount and Specialized frames, Ohlins has a TTX Air shock that will fit every trail bike. And with up to 10 different volume spacer configurations, getting the correct spring curve to match your bike or preferred riding style should be a breeze.

Interestingly, Ohlins hasn’t followed the trend for increase negative spring volume. Its reasoning? Bigger negative spring Volumes require higher positive pressures… which in turn increase seal pressure and friction.

And that’s something Ohlins was keen to avoid if the TTX Air was going to match the buttery smooth action of the coil shock

And while we only had one day of riding on the TTX Air it certainly felt smooth, plush and very controlled.

Is it as good as the TTX Coil? That remains to be seen, but it’s one head to head test that we can’t wait to get stuck into.

Ohlins press release

FEATURES TTX AIR SHOCK

The first versions will be available from end of October 2018.

Air sprung shock based on the successful TTX 22 M shock

Improved performance and robustness: combines the proven superior damping function of the TTX-technology with a new air spring design

Makes individual tuning simple: adjustable low-speed compression, adjustable rebound, high-speed compression adjuster and third possible as climb mode

Air spring volume spacers included in the kit

Added support and bushing overlap

A more robust air spring with improved side load management

A specific wiper seal and air sleeve lubrication that reduce friction throughout the service interval

Adjustable low-speed compression

Adjustable rebound

High-speed compression adjuster

Metric 190/210/230/250 mm lengths

Trunnion 165/185/205/225 mm lengths

Climb mode

FEATURES RXF 36 TRAIL FORK

The first versions will be available spring 2019.

Based on TTX 18 dampening from the DH Race Fork, but reworked to give optimal traction and control

Cartridge kit featuring trail-optimized 18 mm piston for improved small bump sensitivity

Increased damping pressure bandwidth

Improved damping valve response and sensitivity

Adjustment range for trail to Enduro race use: 15 clicks of low-speed compression and low-speed rebound and 3 clicks of high-speed compression

Air: travel 120-180 mm

Coil: travel 130 -170 mm

Independent spring system

Independent damper system

Retuned air spring system

36 mm upper tube diameter

Offset 27.5 (46 mm and 38 mm)

Offset 29 (51 mm and 44 mm)

Compatible maximum tire sizes 29×2.8 / 27.5×2.8 / 27.5+x3.2

Prepared for mudguard

Race proven setting bank

Overall improvements for reducing friction

“I am thrilled to announce that our race-proven TTX-technology has been even more refined to give optimal traction and chassis control on trails and enduro race courses”, says Torkel Sintorn, General Manager MTB at Öhlins.

The TTX Air shock features innovations from Öhlins’ successful TTX 22 M shock, combined with an all-new air spring that improves both performance and robustness.

The RXF 36 Trail Fork comes with coil or air spring and has a trail-optimized 18 mm piston and TTX-technology for improved small bump sensitivity, increased damping pressure bandwidth and improved damping valve response and sensitivity.

“The glue-like traction and excellent control will be with you all way down your favorite trail and allow you to only expend the minimum amount of energy on the way back up – regardless if you are riding trails during the weekends or competing in the Enduro World Series,” says Terje Hansen, Race Team Leader.