My favourite three e-bikes of 2023 are all 30% off

30% off Specialized Turbo Levo Comp Alloy. Was £6,950 , now £4,865

The fourth generation Turbo Levo mopped the floor with the competition when it came out in 2021. And thanks to its progressive sizing, adjustable geometry, superb integration, and addictive handling, it still runs rings around most other e-bikes in its category. Earlier in the year I tested the Turbo Levo Comp, and awarded it the overall win in our E-Bike of the Year test. And that specific model is still on sale with 20% off and availability in all sizes. But if you want an even better deal, the alloy-framed version gets the same spec and a massive 30% off. Yes, the frame is around 800g heavier, but the Turbo Levo is such a light e-bike compared to its rivals that the alloy model will still undercut most at the weigh-in.

Read our full review of the Specialized Turbo Levo Comp

View Deal at Sigma Sports