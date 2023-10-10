My favourite three e-bikes of 2023 are all 30% off

I've ridden a stack of e-bikes this year, and some of the best ones are currently heavily discounted.
While Amazon Big Deals Day is not designed to incentivise people to go and spend upwards of £4k on a new e-bike, scoping out the best deals has highlighted to me just how many great discounts there are on bikes. So if you are in the market for a new e-bike, or you’ve yet to cross over to the darkside, now is about as good a time as any to make enjoy a new bike day. So without further ado, here’s a quick list of the three e-bikes that really impressed me this year… and just happen to be on sale.
30% off Specialized Turbo Levo Comp Alloy. Was
£6,950, now £4,865
The fourth generation Turbo Levo mopped the floor with the competition when it came out in 2021. And thanks to its progressive sizing, adjustable geometry, superb integration, and addictive handling, it still runs rings around most other e-bikes in its category. Earlier in the year I tested the Turbo Levo Comp, and awarded it the overall win in our E-Bike of the Year test. And that specific model is still on sale with 20% off and availability in all sizes. But if you want an even better deal, the alloy-framed version gets the same spec and a massive 30% off. Yes, the frame is around 800g heavier, but the Turbo Levo is such a light e-bike compared to its rivals that the alloy model will still undercut most at the weigh-in.
Read our full review of the Specialized Turbo Levo Comp
29% off Haibike Lyke CF 11. Was
£6,799, now £4,799
Confession time: I’ve never been a fan of Haibike’s distinctive hunchback aesthetics and pumped up builds. But the new lightweight Lyke is a breath of fresh air from the German e-bike specialists, with a sleek profile and chiselled good looks. It also happens to be cleverly packaged, with the Fazua Ride 60 motor inside the base of the seat tube, and the battery removable by sliding out of the fully enclosed down tube. This centralised mass means the Lyke handles every bit as dynamically as a regular analogue bike but you have the power and range of the excellent Fazua motor. I really enjoyed my time with this bike, and if you’re looking for a great gateway e-bike, I’d heartily recommend it.
Read our review of the Haibike Lyke CF 11
31% off Trek Fuel EXe 9.5. Was
£6,400, now £4,395
When the Trek Fuel EXe first turned up at our office, it was like a spaceship had just landed. Flying further under the radar than a Stealth fighter, the TQ-powered Fuel EXe is as quiet as a meditation class and virtually impossible to tell apart from the analogue Fuel EX. I love its chunky frame and geometry adjust features, and it’s got the swagger to ride gravity trails almost as fast as an enduro bike. Hats off to Trek – it really pulled out all the stops on this one.
Read our full review of the Trek Fuel EXe