Chain Reaction presents ‘Mega by Day, Mega by Night’ edit

Chain Reaction is stoked to share Mega by Day, Mega by Night, a short film that embodies everything that's epic about the Megavalanche, the world's most chaotic mountain bike race.

Filmed at the iconic Megavalanche event in Alpe d’Huez, Chain Reaction Cycles partnered with Cut Media for this gruelling shoot.

“Mountain biking is what we do, and this was an incredible way to capture what it means to us as riders.”

The edit captures rising stars Louise Ferguson and Ronan Dunne taking on the changing terrain of the 21.6km track as it moves from glacier to rugged singletrack. Shot during the day, deep into the night and during the event itself, the film encompasses the different worlds in which mountain bikers ride. At peace, on the edge, together, and alone.

“The Megavalanche is one of the world’s most iconic mass-start events, packed with crashes, camaraderie and bar-to-bar racing,” said Chain Reaction’s content lead, Matt Cole.

“While we’ve all seen plenty of POV GoPro footage, crash reels and vlogs from the event, we wanted to shine a light on what it really feels like to be a mountain biker. It was an incredible project to be a part of and working with the guys at Cut Media is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.