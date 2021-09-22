Nukeproof MiXes it up with mullet Giga and Mega frames

If you want to run a big wheel at the front, and 27.5” at the rear, on a Nukeproof Giga or Mega, the brand has some new frame options

The mixed wheel size trend remains a strong theme in mountain biking. Many brands are transitioning their long-travel 27.5” frames to run with 29er forks and wheels at the front. Nukeproof established its all-conquering EWS reputation, with most of Sam Hill’s victories coming on a 27.5” frame. And now the brand wants to offer customers more choices – as it has, its pro team riders.

Mix-and-match enduro

If you like the idea of 29er wheel rollover at the front, and lower inertia at the rear, there are two new mixed wheel size frame options from Nukeproof. But you only get one colour option.

The Nukeproof Giga and Mega 297s are already some of the best mountain bikes out there and these new frames use the brand’s existing 29er enduro front triangles and shock linkages, matched with Nukeproof’s long-travel 27.5” rear ends, providing a harmonized interface.

All the core frame details are what you would expect from Nukeproof. Some of the notable frame features are a durable threaded bottom bracket, cleverly configured frame protection, and SRAM’s universal derailleur hanger.

The Mega 297 runs a 170mm fork, rolling that 29er wheel, with a 160mm rear shock. It sits at a 64° head angle and reach on a size large frame, measures at 475mm.

There is a big bike Giga option, too

If you need a Nukeproof mixed wheel size frame for extreme enduro or bike park riding, that will be the new Giga 297. It adds 10mm of suspension travel over the Mega 297, totalling 180mm at the front and 170mm at the rear.

The Giga 297 has a similar reach to Nukeproof’s Mega 297, but sits half a degree slacker, thanks to that longer fork, at 63.5°.

Nukeproof is offering these new mixed wheel size enduro frames in five sizes, ranging from S- to XXL. There is only one colourway option – bright yellow – and both these new frames come with Fox’s Float X2 Factory shock.

Pricing for the Mega 297 is £2500, with the Giga 297 retailing for £2600.