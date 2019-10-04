Nukeproof Carbon Mega 290 is finally here!

The bike that made Big Sam go big wheel

“When will there to be a carbon Mega 29?” has to be one of the most commonly asked questions about Nukeproof since the launch of the carbon Mega 275c.

Nukeproof press release

New Mega 2020 line up and ALL NEW Carbon Mega 290

The honest answer is that there wasn’t going to be one. That was until Sam Hill wanted to make the switch to try racing the Mega 290. After talking with our engineers and designers, spending some time testing the current Mega 290, we formulated a plan to make the ultimate Mega 290.

Mega 290c – Big travel & speed coming soon

After a period of development and testing, the fairy tale wrote itself. A debut podium in Val Di Fassa, going on to take the 2019 World Enduro Series Title on the final stage of the season; an unprecedented title hat trick in the men’s elite class.

The all new Mega 290c & 290 Alloy frames feature a reworked suspension kinematic with an increase in rear travel to 160mm. The suspension kinematic has been reworked to improve the small bump sensitivity, increase mid stroke support for more predictable cornering/pumping and more end stroke progression to really inspire confidence through the roughest terrain.

This paired with reworked frame geometry (a slacker head and steeper seat tube angle), creates a true “monster truck” of a bike, ultimately fast in the rough, but crucially balanced to be predictable and confidence inspiring under heavy braking and cornering in all conditions.

The Alloy 290 Frame gets the same Geometry upgrades

For 2020 the Mega 275 aluminium and 275c almost remain the same three-time EWS winning platform as in 2019, but we are always looking at areas we can improve. All 275 & 275c frames are now offered in a new size; Medium-Large. This offers riders an option with slightly longer reach and effective top tube measurement to ensure there is the perfect size for everyone. To improve quality all 275 & 290 frames now come fitted with branded “Enduro Bearings” to ensure peace of mind, longevity and performance.

New Spec’s & a host of small detail upgrades for 2020 across the range

All specifications have been revised to offer riders the latest products on the market. Every Mega is now 12-speed from either Shimano and Sram. Stopping power is from powerful 4-pot brakes on all Mega models too (Sram or Shimano). We’ve upgraded all front rubber to the Magic-x Compound of Michelins awesome Wild-Enduro tyres to offer improved control and grip levels.

The Range topping RS. No compromise EWS winning performance

The Mega 275c & 290c Factory models- Now Inc Shimano’s new 12 speed XT Drivetrain

The range topping Mega RS models have true race bread pedigree. Spec’d based on the Team CRC-Mavic race bikes. Featuring 180mm of travel (+10mm over the rest of the range) from the Rockshox Ultimate RC2 Lyrik paired with custom tuned Super Deluxe RCT rear shock. Featuring Sram’s X01 12 speed paired with Code RSC brakes.

All new Entry spec Mega 275c & 290c Elite model

New to the range is also our Elite Carbon models in 275c & 290c models. Designed to offer riders a lower entry price to the carbon range. This specification features a Fox 36 Performance fork, a custom tuned DPX Performance rear shock and Shimano’s all new 12 speed SLX drivetrain.

The complete Mega Range. All specifications available in 275 & 290

UK pricing

Mega 275 Comp, £2,599.99

Mega 275 Expert, £2,999.99

Mega 275 Elite, £3,699.99

Mega 275 Pro, £4,299.99

Mega 275 Factory, £4,899.99

Mega 275 RS, £5,299.99

Mega 290 Comp, £2,599.99

Mega 290 Expert, £2,999.99

Mega 290 Elite, £3,699.99

Mega 290 Pro, £4,299.99

Mega 290 Factory, £4,899.99

Mega 290 RS, £5,299.99

Mega 275 and 275c will start to be available to buy late October, with the Mega 290 & 290c expected late November.