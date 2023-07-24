Norco lightens up the Fluid FS with carbon models

A carbon front triangle drops weight from Norco's versatile mid travel trail bike.
Norco has gone all-in with the new Fluid Carbon, dropping weight and giving more options for its mid travel 29in wheel trail bike.
With the new carbon frame, Norco’s has carried over the Ride Aligned geometry and 130mm rear suspension design of the aluminium Fluid FS and running a 140mm travel fork. And while the carbon frame is 600g lighter than the aluminium version, the carbon front end maintains Norco’s commitment to strict strength testing protocols ensuring performance and reliability.
Carrying forward the Fluid FS’s focus on performance and ride feel, the Fluid FS carbon model range features custom shock tunes and size proportional chainstay lengths. It’s great to see short seat tubes, allowing the use of longer stroke dropper posts, which are fitted as standard and have frame-size-specific strokes.
All three carbon Fluid models and the frame kit are equipped with RockShox forks and rear shocks. This is a deviation from the aluminium models where the A2 runs a Marzocchi Z2 fork and the range-topping A1 is spec’d with a Fox Float 34 Factory fork and Float X Performance Elite rear shock.
It’s also SRAM drivetrains all the way for the new carbon models, with no Shimano equipped bike. The £6599 C1 runs the all-new SRAM GX AXS Eagle Transmission, as all the Fluid frames, whether aluminium or carbon, use a SRAM UDH and are ‘Hangerless Interface Compatible’.
Each model is also wired into Norco’s ‘Ride Aligned’ bike setup guide to ensure
that every Fluid FS bike can easily be precision tuned to every rider. Enter your given height, weight and riding style it calculates base settings for suspension set up, stem height, bar width and tyre pressures.
Need to know
- New carbon triangle drops 600g over alloy version
- Aluminium swingarm
- 130mm rear travel, 140mm fork
- 29″ wheels on all frame sizes
- 34.9mm dropper seatpost size
- SRAM UDH rear hanger/interface
- Frame size specific chainstay lengths
- Threaded bottom bracket
- Bottle cage and accessory mounts
- Sizes S, M, L, XL. (Only alloy bikes gets a XXL)
Fluid FS Carbon models
Fluid FS C1: Green/White
- Fork: RockShox Pike Ultimate, 140mm Travel, 44mm Offset
- Rear shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
- Drivetrain: SRAM GX AXS Eagle Transmission
- Crankset: SRAM GX DUB T-Type, 30T
- Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC
- Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis
- Handlebar: One Up Carbon, 800mm, 20mm Rise
- Seatpost: SDG Tellis VS adjustable dropper, 34.9mm
- Price: £6599
Fluid FS C2: Blue/Black
- Fork: RockShox Pike Select+, 140mm travel, 44mm offset
- Rear shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select+
- Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle
- Crankset: Truvativ Descendant 6K 30T
- Brakes: SRAM G2 RS
- Wheels: Bear Pawls/WTB ST
- Handlebar: 6061 butted alloy, 800mm, 25mm rise
- Seatpost: SDG Tellis adjustable dropper, 34.9mm
- Price: £4999
Fluid FS C3: Copper/Black
- Fork: RockShox Pike Select, 140mm travel, 44mm offset
- Rear shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select+
- Drivetrain: SRAM NX Eagle
- Crankset: SRAM SX Eagle DUB, 30T
- Brakes: SRAM DB8
- Wheels: Bear Pawls/WTB ST
- Handlebar: 6061 butted alloy, 800mm, 25mm rise
- Seatpost: Trans-X 34.9, size specific stroke
- Price: £4199
Fluid FS C Frame: Green/White
- Rear shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select+
- Price: £2249