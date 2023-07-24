Norco lightens up the Fluid FS with carbon models

A carbon front triangle drops weight from Norco's versatile mid travel trail bike.

Norco has gone all-in with the new Fluid Carbon, dropping weight and giving more options for its mid travel 29in wheel trail bike.

With the new carbon frame, Norco’s has carried over the Ride Aligned geometry and 130mm rear suspension design of the aluminium Fluid FS and running a 140mm travel fork. And while the carbon frame is 600g lighter than the aluminium version, the carbon front end maintains Norco’s commitment to strict strength testing protocols ensuring performance and reliability.

Carrying forward the Fluid FS’s focus on performance and ride feel, the Fluid FS carbon model range features custom shock tunes and size proportional chainstay lengths. It’s great to see short seat tubes, allowing the use of longer stroke dropper posts, which are fitted as standard and have frame-size-specific strokes.

All three carbon Fluid models and the frame kit are equipped with RockShox forks and rear shocks. This is a deviation from the aluminium models where the A2 runs a Marzocchi Z2 fork and the range-topping A1 is spec’d with a Fox Float 34 Factory fork and Float X Performance Elite rear shock.

It’s also SRAM drivetrains all the way for the new carbon models, with no Shimano equipped bike. The £6599 C1 runs the all-new SRAM GX AXS Eagle Transmission, as all the Fluid frames, whether aluminium or carbon, use a SRAM UDH and are ‘Hangerless Interface Compatible’.

Each model is also wired into Norco’s ‘Ride Aligned’ bike setup guide to ensure

that every Fluid FS bike can easily be precision tuned to every rider. Enter your given height, weight and riding style it calculates base settings for suspension set up, stem height, bar width and tyre pressures.

Need to know

New carbon triangle drops 600g over alloy version

Aluminium swingarm

130mm rear travel, 140mm fork

29″ wheels on all frame sizes

34.9mm dropper seatpost size

SRAM UDH rear hanger/interface

Frame size specific chainstay lengths

Threaded bottom bracket

Bottle cage and accessory mounts

Sizes S, M, L, XL. (Only alloy bikes gets a XXL)

Fluid FS Carbon models

Fluid FS C1: Green/White

Fork: RockShox Pike Ultimate, 140mm Travel, 44mm Offset

Rear shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate

Drivetrain: SRAM GX AXS Eagle Transmission

Crankset: SRAM GX DUB T-Type, 30T

Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC

Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis

Handlebar: One Up Carbon, 800mm, 20mm Rise

Seatpost: SDG Tellis VS adjustable dropper, 34.9mm

Price: £6599

Fluid FS C2: Blue/Black

Fork: RockShox Pike Select+, 140mm travel, 44mm offset

Rear shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select+

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle

Crankset: Truvativ Descendant 6K 30T

Brakes: SRAM G2 RS

Wheels: Bear Pawls/WTB ST

Handlebar: 6061 butted alloy, 800mm, 25mm rise

Seatpost: SDG Tellis adjustable dropper, 34.9mm

Price: £4999

Fluid FS C3: Copper/Black

Fork: RockShox Pike Select, 140mm travel, 44mm offset

Rear shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select+

Drivetrain: SRAM NX Eagle

Crankset: SRAM SX Eagle DUB, 30T

Brakes: SRAM DB8

Wheels: Bear Pawls/WTB ST

Handlebar: 6061 butted alloy, 800mm, 25mm rise

Seatpost: Trans-X 34.9, size specific stroke

Price: £4199

Fluid FS C Frame: Green/White

Rear shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select+

Price: £2249

norco.com