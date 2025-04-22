No frills, just thrills: Canyon’s new Spectral AL starts at £2,149 and proves aluminium is still king for entry-level trail bikes

Affordable doesn't have to mean dull. Check out the new Canyon Spectral AL 140mm trail bikes

Expensive carbon bikes grab the headlines, but let’s face it, aluminium is still king when it comes to affordability. Which is why the new Canyon Spectral AL shares the same geometry, handling and attitude as Canyon’s more expensive carbon Spectral range.

So let’s start with some numbers. Just like the carbon bike, the new Spectral AL is designed as a do-it-all trail bike, where the performance focus split is 40% climbing and 60% descending. And that seems like a good compromise to us, because even if you live for the thrill of the downs, no one really wants to struggle on the climbs, right?

The new Spectral AL also shares the same suspension muscle as the carbon bike, where the frame delivers 140mm travel and is designed around 150mm forks. It even shares the one-piece rocker link from the Spectral CF to help improve frame stiffness and reduce side loads on the shock.

And, just like the carbon Spectral, you get to choose between a full 29in setup or MX (29/27.5in) wheels at checkout. What’s more, Canyon perfectly corrects the geometry for each wheel size with wheelsize specific seat stay assemblies.

There are five frame sizes to choose from, XS to XL. Where the XS size will only be available in the MX version, as the smallest riders will benefit most from the increased clearance the 27.5in rear wheel offers.

So what’s missing?

What you don’t get on the new Spectral AL is adjustable geometry. Instead it’s fixed in the low position of the carbon bike. Which is the one that 99% of riders use anyway, so we’re cool with that. That means the bike gets a slack 64º head angle and a steep 76.5º seat tube angle.

To further keep the costs in check, there’s no internal frame storage, but you do get strap-free tool mounts under the top tube. And one final cost saving measure is that Canyon has removed its K.I.S (Keep it Stable) compatibility, so you can not run the self-correcting steering system on the Spectral AL.

In a nut shell then, the new Spectral AL is going to ride like the carbon bike, but it’s going to be less expensive as it’s had some of the fancy bells and and whistles removed.

Meet the 2025 Spectral AL range:

There are three models in the new Spectral AL range and given that this bike is all about maximising performance and minimising price, let’s start with the most affordable option.

Canyon Spectral AL 5 £2,149

No frills, just thrills. The Spectral AL 5 could be the best bang trail bike for your buck. It gets a RockShox Lyrik fork and Deluxe Select + shock, Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain and 4-piston brakes, and the whole package rolls on RaceFace hoops and Maxxis rubber.

Canyon Spectral AL 6 £2,799

The mid-range bike of three, gets a Fox 36 fork leading the charge and a Fox Float X shock to take the hits. There’s also a Shimano 12 speed SLX drivetrain to keep the DT Swiss wheels turning true at all times.

Canyon Spectral AL CLLCTV Fabio Wibmer edition £3,749

The top-end Spectral AL gets Fabio Winmer’s bolt artwork, where the CLLCTV edition specification runs flagship RockShox Ultimate level suspension, SRAM’s electronic AXS T-type shifting and Pirelli Scorpion tyres.