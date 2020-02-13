Nina Hoffman will be on a Santa Cruz this season

Courtesy of her new team Stif UK

Rising DH World Cup star, Nina Hoffmann, will be flying the Stif flag across the globe throughout 2020 under the team name Nina Hoffmann Racing – Stif.

Stif Mountain Bikes and Nina Hoffmann join forces

In 2019 the 23-year old German racer proved she was a force to be reckoned with aboard her Santa Cruz V10 and showcased some incredible results, including a 2n d place podium spot at the UCI World Cup in Leogang. Nina’s insane levels of dedication as a rider, coupled with our support and 100% mountain bike focus, provides a killer recipe for more podiums and good times throughout the 2020 season.

Stif is founded on a passion for racing bikes and it has led to us supporting a host of riders over the seasons. The past few years our race team has become an extension of the Stif family and represented at some of Europe’s biggest race events. Welcoming Nina’s energy to the Stif crew reflects a desire to serve more riders across Europe.

Nina – ‘’Joining Stif means I can continue working with the best brands on the market. Santa Cruz and Juliana have been my bike sponsors for 3 years now. With Reserve wheels coming onboard now too it’s a racing platform I couldn’t be more comfortable with. I’m so excited to leave the start gate at the first world cup round in Lousa this year!’’

Nina will be attending every World Cup round, some IXS cups and a variety of other downhill and Enduro races. She founded her own UCI Team as a means to compete at the highest level on her own terms.

Nina: – “Establishing my own UCI team reflects a kind of self-fulfillment for me. Individuality and independence are, and always have been, important factors in my life. I love planning and organizing while learning new things and developing myself and my ideas further. Thanks to the backing of Stif and my partners, I am able to create a new professional structure while maintaining the familiar environment necessary for me to channel maximum focus into the races. Everything is in place and we can’t wait for the season to unfold – here’s to 2020!”

Nina Hoffmann Racing – Stif is operated by team manager Sven Heitmann and mechanic Erik Fickelscheer thanks to the support of the partners: Thanks also to Nina’s local partners: Horn2Horn (Sascha), Andreas from GOT (Andreas), TOQ (Jena, Alexander) & the JenBike team

About Stif Mountain Bikes

Founded in 1984, Stif has been serving the mountain bike community worldwide from our base in Yorkshire, England, for over 30 years. Fuelled by an unyielding passion for mountain biking, Stif has built a reputation as the country’s leading mountain bike store and is about to open a brand new store in the south of the UK located in Winterbourne, Bristol.