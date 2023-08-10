New Pinarello Dogma XC hardtail to debut at UCI Cycling World Champs

Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot are set to race the World Championships Cross-country Short Track and Olympic events this week on Pinarello's distinctive new hardtail.

Pinarello’s full-suspension Dogma XC proved an immediate success when Pidcock rode the full-suspension version to victory in both the Men’s Elite Cross-county Short Track and Olympic events in Nové Město, with Ferrand-Prévot also triumphing on in it at the French Cup.

Now, Pinarello will be introducing its new hardtail cross-country bike at the XC World Championships this week. It’s not the brands first hardtail either – a Dogma XC, with 29in wheels, a Toray carbon frame and unusual overlapping seatstays was in the brand’s range in 2012.

The Dogma XC is currently being ridden exclusively by INEOS Grenadiers riders Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, and both are set to compete on the hard tail version whilst representing Great Britain and France respectively in the Cross-country Short Track and Olympic events in Scotland.

Pinarello says that both athletes have been actively involved in the Dogma XC’s development and with hardtail will allow them to excel on any XC terrain. This new carbon hardtail offers a blend of lightest weight and maximum stiffness, which should suit the very fastest race circuits.

Unique bottom bracket area

Inspired by the same key concepts of the full suspension version, the new Dogma XC hardtail frame focuses on delivering the stiffest frame on the market in the bottom bracket area. Pinarello says this has been achieved by implementing a unique triangular design which delivers maximum power transfer whilst pedalling.

Asymmetry

The rear triangle utilizes a patented asymmetric design with the left-hand side being reinforced, allowing the bike to counterbalance the higher forces being applied on the opposite side of the drivetrain. The result? A more balanced energy transfer for improved speed and traction the brand says.

Asymmetry has also been maximized in other areas of the frame, with the chain and top stays pushing this concept to the next level in order to withstand the powerful accelerations which are delivered in elite cross-country races.

Cockpit

The custom designed, fully-integrated cockpit (handlebar and stem) saves weight and offers increased driving precision compared to a two-piece alternative. Fully integrated cable routing is also incorporated, as is a specific headset bearing which features an internal stopper at 60° to prevent the handlebar from over-rotating – in a similar way to the Trek Knock Block.

INEOS Grenadiers and France National Team rider Pauline Ferrand-Prévot said: “The new Dogma XC hard tail frame is stiff, fast, light and responsive, and it feels great to ride. I’ve been flying on this bike, especially on the climbs. I requested a hard tail version as I work towards the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and I’m grateful to Pinarello for developing this frame and delivering it so quickly.”

Fausto Pinarello said: “From the moment Pauline Ferrand-Prévot signed for INEOS Grenadiers, she pushed us to develop a hard tail cross-country frame. It wasn’t in our original plans but we took on the challenge in record time and have designed a frame we are very proud of. With this, and the full-suspension version of the Dogma XC, both she and Tom Pidcock now have frames available to them which will allow them to perform at the very highest standard on any type of terrain.”

pinarello.com