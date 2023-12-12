New minty fresh colours and specs are a head-turning option for the acclaimed Propain Hugene trail bike

Propain's award-winning Hugene trail bike gets an sub zero-cool build kit and frosty finish with SRAM XX AXS for under £6k.

German brand Propain has updated its popular trail bike, the Hugene, for 2024. Instead of radically altering the geometry, however, it has stuck to more subtle features like a new limited edition colourway called ‘Frosted Mint’. You can also choose from a “hand-picked build kit” priced at £5,999, or use the configurator to design your own Hugene 2 CF. With contrasting silver RockShox Pike forks and polished highlights on the SRAM XX AXS T-Type drivetrain, this new model is as cleansing on the palate as a bottle of spearmint Listerine. Could this be the bike that walks away with our ultimate stamp of approval in our best trail bike test for 2024?

Propain Hugene 2024 need to know:

New limited edition frosted mint colourway with hand-picked build kit

Weighs in at a claimed 13.2kg and costs £5,999

Rest of the range starts from £3,399 in configurator

New components added to configurator for 2024

Propain Hugene 2 CF limited edition

While there aren’t any technically new bikes to shout about from this announcement, it’s worth taking a closer look at the pre-built Frosted Mint limited edition bike that Propain is flaunting. As well as coming in the limited edition Frosted Mint colourway, your £5,999 will get you a pre-specced carbon fibre trail bike ready for speed. They say it’s ideal for all-day tours on local trails just as much as searching out the raddest singletrack in the Alps.

It uses RockShox Pike Ultimate 140mm forks (although you can choose 150mm if you prefer), and RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate 140mm rear shock. There’s also the wireless convenience of RockShox’s Reverb AXS dropper, adding to the clean, almost cableless aesthetic.

The limited edition option runs SRAM’s XX Eagle transmission and G2 Ultimate brakes. Newman Advanced SL A.30 wheels are paired with Schwalbe Nobby Nic tyres for a surefire burst of speed, and Sixpack finishing kit on the handlebars, stem and saddle. All of this weighs in at a claimed 13.2kg and costs £5,999. It’s available from the 12th December via Propain’s website.

Fan of Frosted Mint?

If you are, then you’re in luck. It might be a limited edtion colourway, but it’ll be available to choose through the Propain Hugene configurator. The beauty of the configurator is that it allows you to choose your own spec level and suspension travel, tailoring it to your riding style.

Propain also say it has added new components to the configurator for 2024. Prices start at £3,399 and bikes begin at 13.0kg. The new colourway and components will be available from the 12th December on the Propain website.