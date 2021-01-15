Explore confidently with the best MTB GPS device deals on offer right now

Bored with bashing out the same local loops? Explore your local trail network confidently with the best MTB GPS device deals on offer right now.

Bored with bashing out the same local loops? Explore your local trail network confidently with the best MTB GPS device deals on offer right now.

Read more: How to ride with a GPS

‘View Deal’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

Lezyne Mega Colour GPS Cycle COmputer Loaded Bundle was £270 now £211.99

“Highlighted by a large, 2.2-inch, 240×320 high-resolution color screen, the new Mega C contains all the features serious road, gravel and mountain bike riders and racers as well as long distance adventure riders require. Color graphics help you quickly and easily identify specific data fields and target training zones, as well as including a HR and cadence/speed sensor for more information.”

View Deal at ProBikeKit

Garmin Edge 1030 Cycling Computer was £499.99 now £324.99

“Garmin have integrated all their GPS know-how into the Edge 1030 with the built-in Garmin Cycle Map that allows you to guide your bike anywhere and everywhere. The mode allows you to receive turn by turn navigation and alerts to things such as upcoming sharp turns. You can also receive information, while on the go, about your elevation and points of interest on your journey.”

View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

Topeak Ridecase Weatherproof (iPhone 6+ – 6S+) was £64.99 now £54.99

“The ultimate way to use your phone while on your bike with a super protective and weatherproof two tone injected plastic frame that will shield your phone from wind, rain, sleet, abrasions and more. The case comes with an aluminium mount that allows you connect your phone, in the case, to your bike’s handlebar, stem, or stem cap with a stem cap. The case allows you to seamlessly change your phone’s position from landscape to portrait and vice versa.”

View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

K-Edge Gravity Cap Mount for Garmin Edge was £29.99 now £23.50

“The K-Edge Gravity Cap Mount is a CNC’d aluminium top cap with an integrated Garmin quarter turn mount, perfect for Enduro or Downhill riders. The Gravity Cap fits all Garmin Edge Computers, including the Edge 1000 series.”

View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

Lezyne Macro GPS Navigate Loaded Cycle Computer was £164.99 now £139.99

“The Lezyne Macro GPS Navigate is brimming with advanced technologies in a user-friendly and affordable package. To enhance the built in features Lezyne developed the free Ally app (iOS or Android) which, when paired with the device, turns it into a feature-rich system offering services such as turn-by-turn navigation, live tracking, Strava Live Segments as well as email, text message and phone call notifications.”

View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

Lezyne GPS MEga XL GPS Cycle Computer was £180.00 now £149.99

“The Mega XL’s full mapping and routing can be used on or offline so once you’ve downloaded a map of your desired region through Lezyne’s free GPS Ally phone app you can build routes, search for an address or tap a destination for instant navigation, even when you’re outside of your phone’s network service area. As well as a map showing current location and destination along with clear turn-by-turn navigation, the Mega XL also provides a choice of customizable layouts allowing you to choose which 10 data fields (from the long list available) show at the same time on the large and easy to read 2.7-inch, 240 x 400 high resolution monochrome screen. There’s also the added option of vertical or horizontal viewing.”

View Deal at Tweeks Cycles

Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS Cycling Computer was £259.99 now £199.99

“If you’re planning on topping personal bests, the Garmin 520 also offers Strava live segments. With second-by-second comparisons in real-time, you can be sure to beat your course record or take another KOM. The Garmin 520 also offers rider-to-rider messaging. With shorter prewritten notes that can be sent to other riders at the touch of a button and longer messages that can be sent via Grouptrack, you can stay in touch with the group, if you pull away or have to stop.”

View Deal at ProBikeKit

Lezyne GPS Bracket Kit was £11.99 now £9.49

“Each GPS unit comes with a Standard GPS Mount. Included are two sets of o-rings (two diameters), plus a backup o-ring in each size, a rubber shim and an X-Lock composite mounting bracket. The rubber shim supports the X-Lock mount which is engineered to attach at any 9° angle and still allow the computer to be mounted forward. The two super durable o-rings secure it to the bar, and the patent-pending X-Lock design will prevent the computer from being knocked out. The X-Lock securely fastens the GPS computer to the mount by pressing down at a 45° angle and rotating it forward until it “locks” into place.”

View Deal at ProBikeKit

Garmin Edge Explore GPS Cycling Computer was £219.99 now £187.49

“Easy-to-use GPS bike computer with high resolution, 3″ glove- and rain-friendly touchscreen that’s visible even in direct sunlight. Includes preloaded Garmin Cycle Map with turn-by-turn navigation and Trendline™ popularity routing to find the on- and off-road routes most-travelled by cyclists. When paired with your compatible smartphone, you gain connected features, including LiveTrack and GroupTrack, smart notifications, rider-to-rider messaging and built-in incident detection. Pre-loaded with UK and EU Maps.”

View Deal at ProBikeKit

Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.