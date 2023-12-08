Mountain biking Christmas gift guide 2023

Stuck for gift ideas for the mountain biker in your life? Well help is at hand with this selection of Christmas gift ideas.

With the festive season fast approaching, present buying is now in full swing. If you’ve got a discerning cyclist on your Christmas shopping list then we can help, as we’ve rounded up some inspiring gift ideas, starting at just £30. All are from premium brands with a focus on quality and innovation.

So whether you’re buying for a mountain biker, gravel or road rider, or even a dedicated cycle commuter, then check out our suggestions below. You may even find an upgrade or accessory for yourself!

Bum bag or fanny pack – whatever you call it, when it’s as clever as the VERTEX 3, it might solve all of your space problems in one. With its wide, padded hip belt and ventilated back system, this CUBE Hip Bag is perfect for safely transporting your ride essentials in comfort. It packs plenty of practical features into a small space: front pockets with compartments, mini pockets on the belt, elasticated side pockets… What’s more: it’s hydration system-compatible, too!

Available from cube.eu

The legend continues. The Endura Hummvee Cycling Short II builds on the proven excellence of their first iteration, adding features to make your ride feel even better. Durable Nylon fabric with mini-ripstop fabric is coated with a DWR finish for enhanced water resistance, perfect for wet trail rides.

Featuring a seamless seat panel that avoids catching on anything and is very durable. The zipped thigh vents are meshed to keep out unwanted debris while keeping you cool. Zipped pockets are great for essentials, making sure they are safe when riding, and are plenty large enough for whatever you’d need.

Available from tredz.co.uk

’Tis the season… to ride with ROUVY! Why wait for summer? With a subscription to the ROUVY cycling app, your favourite rider can tour the world all year long – indoors. Training with ROUVY is never boring. Feel like riding in the Austrian Alps? Log in, saddle up, and go. Hawaii? Paris? Australia? Rio? Let’s do it! Every day, ROUVY subscribers enjoy hundreds of strikingly realistic routes in spectacular locales around the globe. Users can train solo or with friends, compete in races, track their fitness goals, and more. ROUVY is the perfect gift for the indoor cyclist in your life, or a rider wanting to train safely, avoiding darkness and bad weather.

Available from ROUVY

The Gravel bike is the ideal all-rounder – whether on the road or off-road, it provides unparalleled comfort. The brand-new Gravel saddle from SQlab, the 614 ERGOWAVE® active 2.1, has been specially designed to meet these demands. With its contoured shape, optimal leg freedom, and additional padding for unrestricted comfort on challenging, off-road routes, this model sets new standards. For women and men in 5 different widths!

Available from sq-lab.com

The Nanofly 0-100 from Elite is the perfect go-to bottle for practical cyclists. This sports bottle is lightweight, easy to squeeze, and your year-round buddy for keeping drinks hot or cold for four hours. It’s a perfect fit for any regular (74mm) bottle cage, and when it comes to gravel or mountain bikes, it’s a natural choice. The nifty cap keeps the bottle’s spout clean, ensuring a fresh sip with every use. It’s a must-pack for your biking adventures, regardless of the time of year. Discover more on the Elite website.

Available from Freewheel