Industry players working together to create the scale for truly sustainable mountain bike and component packaging.

The mountain bike industry is moving apace to reduce wasteful packaging and embrace sustainable shipping.

A theme of the supply chain disruption endured by mountain bike brands since the pandemic, has triggered a rethink of packaging sustainability.

With customers more attuned to recycling and upcycling, industrial designers and packaging specialists have done the obvious and trimmed the superfluous plastic elements. The like of which fill the corners of bike workshops, when new bikes are built or assembled.

Sustainable shipping makes sense

Smarter packaging is an essential move for the industry.

In 2019, before the pandemic, European Union packaging waste peaked at 79.3m tonnes. Nearly two-thirds of that volume was paper, cardboard and plastic – all elements present in legacy mountain bike packaging.

The Confederation of the European Bicycle Industry (CONEBI) and Cycling Industries Europe (CIE) has created aframework for more sustainable bicycle packaging.

This industry pledge to skillfully reduce wasteful packaging has been accepted by 56 cycling industry companies. SRAM, Bosch, Continental, Marin, Mondraker, and Pon (including sub-brand Santa Cruz) are committed to the initiative.

Using all the room when shipping

In response to the significant shipping issues plaguing all global trade, one of the sustainable packaging pledges is to minimize empty space in shipments. Without compromising frame, component or wheel integrity, customers can expect their mountain bikes or components to arrive a lot more snugly packaged in future.

Mondraker has shown what can be done regarding reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging. The CONEBI and CIE sustainable packaging pledge recognizes that virgin materials are required but should always be sustainably sourced.

Family-owned German tyre supplier, Schwalbe, has expanded its inner-tube recycling effort to five European countries.

Companies like Schwalbe are investing in the future of a more circular supply chain and economy. Using surging revenues to fund the transformation. Schwalbe experienced a 20% revenue increase 2021, to a new record of £227m.