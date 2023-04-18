More adjustability, better performance: two new Fox Float shocks join the range

The Fox Float shock range goes full-on purpose specific with an XC and trail shock joining the all-mountain and gravity shock options. New internals, more adjustability, and (Fox says) better performance.

There’s a whole load of new from Fox, as the brand has added two brand new shocks to the lineup; the XC-focussed Fox Float SL and trail-ready Fox Float. These join the existing Float X trail/all-mountain shock, and gravity-focussed Flat X2, with new internals, improved adjustability for fine-tuning the ride, and an in-line design.

Need to know:

Fox Float range organised by ride category: XC, trail, all-mountain and gravity

New Float XC is ultra-light cross-country shock

New Float is lightweight trail shock

New Fox Float SL shock

MSRP: $349-$519 / £569 – £589 (remote version)

$349-$519 / £569 – £589 (remote version) Metric sizes – standard eyelet: 170, 190, 210

170, 190, 210 Metric sizes – trunnion: 145, 165, 185

145, 165, 185 Claimed weight: 235g (for 170 x 35)

SL stands for super light, and that’s a big clue as to the build and purpose of this new Fox shock. Fox states this is both the smallest and lightest shock in the Fox lineup, designed for cross-country riding and racing, and it replaces the current Fox DPS SV shock.

It features new valving, main piston and IFP or Internal Floating Piston that’s present in the new Float shock (more on which below) but smaller and lighter, by a claimed 58g. Fox claims it offers improved traction, consistent damping and more adjustability to suit the needs of modern XC athletes and riders.

Inside there’s the new Fox EVOL spring, and the remote switch offers three options: open, medium and firm, with remote compatibility.

New Fox Float shock

MSRP: $349 – $499 / £569

$349 – $499 / £569 Metric sizes – standard eyelet: 170, 190, 210, 230

170, 190, 210, 230 Metric sizes – trunnion: 145, 165, 185, 205

145, 165, 185, 205 Claimed weight: 293g (for 170 x 35)

293g (for 170 x 35) Series: Factory, Elite and Performance

This one is for the weight-conscious trail riders out there, who are all about climbs, descents and distance, and who love to have the ability to tune their shock to get that ‘exactly right’ feel. Fox claims this new shock offers a firm, efficient pedalling platform for those uphills, as well as a descending capability rivalling the more aggressive Float X shock, with which it shares damper technology, plus enhanced tuning options and damping control.

As opposed to the Float X, the Float has an in-line shock design, which takes up less real estate within the frame leaving room for bottles, tools, etc. A new two position switch offers zero pre-load when in Open mode, and the Firm mode is tuneable. Like the Float SL, it’s remote compatible.

Looking more closely at the internals, Fox states that the new Float shock has larger valving, piston and IFP, and this increase in size means there’s more scope for tunability, plus better damping controls.

The Float also features the new larger volume EVOL air spring, and again that larger volume means that more detailed adjustments can be made. It runs at a lower pressure, gives a more linear action, and offers better small bump performance and better tyre grip. There’s yet more precise adjustability in the form of new volume reducers, which are now available in smaller increments of 0.1. Finally, a new bottom out bumper means more end-stroke progressivity.