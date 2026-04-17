Mondraker’s new Zendit with Avinox M2S motor | 67km and 2,500m descending in Wales!

Mondraker has taken it to the next level with its new Zendit, an enduro e-bike with 165mm of travel and the ridiculous new Avinox M2S motor. Danny Milner took it to some of the best enduro tracks in South Wales to find out just how good this new package is, and how fast charging and 1,300W of power redefines what's possible in a day's riding.

This content was produced in association with Mondraker.

In the morning, I clocked 40km and 1,575m of climbing and descending, with 1,450m of that completed in Turbo. With 2% battery left, I stuck it on charge for just over an hour using the 12a Avinox fast charger, and added a further 64% battery.

In the afternoon I went back out and did 27.4km and 901m of climbing and descending for a total of 67.4km and 2,476m climbing and descending. At this point it was only 4pm, so it would have been possible to charge up again for an hour and do another lap!

The Zendit gets a full carbon frame with a carbon rocker link weighing just 3kg, and comes as standard with MX wheels but can accept a 29in rear wheel, with a flip-chip provided to correct the geometry. There’s also a flip-chip for independently adjusting the BB height and head angle with the MX set-up. There are 5 frame sizes, from S to XL, all with an 800Wh battery in the down tube.

For the first time, Mondraker has added two rear centre lengths, helping keep the weight balance the same whatever your height and frame size. At the heart of the Zendit is the new Avinox M2S motor, that builds on the success of the M1 with more power and torque, but also less noise when assisting the rider, and no rattle when descending. It now gets 1,300W peak power and 130Nm torque, with advanced sensors to ensure the power is delivered controllably, whatever the grip available.

There’s also a touch screen that lets you customise all the settings, and fast charging capability, with the fast charger coming as standard on the top Zendit XR model. This comes with the Fox Podium fork, Fox Float X2 Factory shock and RockShox Reverb AXS dropper post.

Danny rode the RR S model, which still gets the Podium fork, with a Float X shock and Fox Transfer Factory dropper post. The entry-level model is the RR, which gets the new Fox 38 Factory fork, Float X shock, and wireless AXS drivetrain hooked up to the Avinox battery so you don’t need to worry about running out of juice.