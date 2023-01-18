Mondraker’s Chrono DC puts downcountry riding in a hardtail form

Mondraker's Chrono cross-country hardtail gets a downcountry makeover

Mondraker are putting the downcountry into hardtails with the new DC line of its Mondraker Chrono model. Boasting a slacker head angle than its XC counterparts, a full aluminium frame, dropper seatpost as standard and 2.4″ tyres, Mondraker claims it’s a “comfortable, super capable hardtail offering next level confidence on the downs compared to bikes of similar characteristics.”

Need to know:

A down country hardtail mountain bike

68.5 degree steering angle

120mm fork

29 x 2.4″ tyres

Aluminium frame

The Chrono model is a pre-existing model in the Mondraker line-up. Named the Chrono XC, it unsurprisingly features cross-country focussed geometry and spec. But with the growth in downcountry and an interest in short travel or, in this case, hardtail bikes that are suited to more playful or aggressive riding, Mondraker has just unveiled the Chrono DC.

And yes, DC stands for downcountry.

Based around a sturdy aluminium frame, unlike it’s cross-country focussed sibling there are currently no carbon-framed options in the Chrono DC line.

Each bike also comes with a dropper seatpost as standard, as well as alloy bars, 1×12 Sram gearing, and either Fox or RockShox providing the 120mm of front travel.

Geometry

There are some significant frame geometry changes between the Chrono XC and DC models.

The DC features a slacker 68.5 degree head tube angle, compared to the steeper 70 degrees on the XC. And while both models have a seat tube angle of 72.5 degrees, the effective seat tube angle of the DC is 74.5 degrees versus 73.5 degrees on the XC.

Looking at the size medium, other changes include a greater stack (624mm on the DC versus 610mm on the XC), longer reach and wheelbase, a 5mm lower bottom bracket height.

The Mondraker Chrono DC will be available in 4 sizes: S, M, L and XL

Mondraker Chrono DC range

There are two bikes in the Chrono DC range; the DC R and the DC.

Mondraker Chrono DC R

Price: TBC

TBC Frame: Chrono 29 6061 Xtralite Alloy butted, XC Forward Geometry, 73mm BSA bottom bracket, tapered head tube, HHG Internal Cable Routing, Boost 12x148mm rear axle

Chrono 29 6061 Xtralite Alloy butted, XC Forward Geometry, 73mm BSA bottom bracket, tapered head tube, HHG Internal Cable Routing, Boost 12x148mm rear axle Forks: Fox 32 29 Float GRIP EVOL Rhythm, 120mm, tapered steerer tube, Boost 15x110mm axle, offset 44mm.

Fox 32 29 Float GRIP EVOL Rhythm, 120mm, tapered steerer tube, Boost 15x110mm axle, offset 44mm. Drivetrain: Sram GX Eagle rear derailleur, Sram Trigger SX Eagle shifters, Sram PG-1210, 11-50T, 12s cassette.

Sram GX Eagle rear derailleur, Sram Trigger SX Eagle shifters, Sram PG-1210, 11-50T, 12s cassette. Crankset: Truvativ Stylo 6K Eagle, 12s, Boost, DUB axle, Direct Mount 34T chain ring, S size: 170mm, M/L/XL size: 175mm

Truvativ Stylo 6K Eagle, 12s, Boost, DUB axle, Direct Mount 34T chain ring, S size: 170mm, M/L/XL size: 175mm Wheelset: MDK-XP1 29 TLR, 25mm internal width, tubeless ready rims with Formula hubs and Maxxis Ardent 29×2.40 tyres.

MDK-XP1 29 TLR, 25mm internal width, tubeless ready rims with Formula hubs and Maxxis Ardent 29×2.40 tyres. Dropper seatpost: Onoff Pija dropper internal, diameter 31.6mm, S/M size: 405×95-125mm, L/XL size 458×120-150mm

Mondraker Chrono DC