Merida rolls out new Big.Nine TR trail-focused hardtails

Merida splits the difference and drops a 120mm fork model between its Big.Nine and Big Trail hardtails

Hardtails are very much alive and kicking. They may well sit in the shadows of both the latest e-MTBs and tech-heavy trail bikes but there’s still plenty of development going on.

We tested Merida’s Big Trail 600 – with a 140mm fork – back in 2022 and it impressed us, scoring a solid 9/10 but it’s the Big.Nine hardtails, with shorter travel forks, that the brand has just refreshed and relaunched.

Merida has given its XC focused 29in wheel hardtails a makeover, dividing them into two camps, the Big.Nine TR and Big.Nine. Both ranges are available with aluminium or carbon frames but each runs different travel forks with a component spec that’s picked to suit a specific riding style.

These are 29ers for less demanding terrain than the Big Trail hardtails but instead with an eye on speed and distance. But how do they compare when pitched against the best hardtails on the market?

Need to know

Aluminium or carbon frame options

100mm or 120mm frame options

Five frame sizes (S-XXL)

29in wheels F and R, on all frame sizes

Proportional chainstay lengths on carbon frames

Revised, more contemporary geometry

Low standover height

2.4in tyre clearance

Merida’s reach-based AGILOMETER sizing system

Two bottle cage mounts, one tool mount

SRAM UDH hanger/dropout

Big.Nine

The regular Big.Nine runs a 100mm fork, with a rigid seatpost, faster-rolling tyres and a flat handlebar. It’s got the look and stance of a head down race hardtail with a focus on high performance and low weight and would go head-to-head with bikes like the Giant XTC SLR 29 1.

Merida offers the Big.Nine over a wide price bracket, with the aluminium models starting at £1400 and running through to the Big.Nine 10K carbon model with a pro-level spec and £9000 price tag to match.

Buy a Big Nine if…

You want to race cross-country or marathon events

Low weight and fast rolling is your main priority

You want maximum speed uphill and on the flat

You want a bike with rapid handling responses

Big.Nine TR

The Big.Nine TR models are the ones that have piqued our interest though. And it’s the two aluminium models, the TR 600 at £1400 and the TR LTD at £1750 that stand out.

On the TR models fork travel is boosted to 120mm and that’s matched with a slacker 67° head angle, more aggressive front tyre, triple compound Maxxis rubber, a frame size specific stroke dropper post and a higher rise bar. As the TR nameplate suggests, these hardtails have a more trail-focused slant but still with speed baked into their DNA that’s all part of the Big.Nine ethos.

Hardtails with a 120 or 130mm fork often hit the sweet spot for us and bikes such as the Whyte 629 V4 are a benchmark example.

Big.Nine TR models are for riders that still want to hammer the climbs but also have fun on the descents. The ride characteristic is more relaxed than the laser-focussed race attitude of the regular Big.Nine.

Buy a Big Nine TR if…

You want the speed of a cross-country bike paired with the handling of a trail bike

You want better descending performance and don’t mind a small weight penalty

You want to push hard on climbs, but enjoy tackling trickier descents

You want a dropper post and more capable tyres as standard kit

Big.Nine TR model range and spec highlights

Big Nine TR 600: £1400

TR Lite III aluminium frame

SR Suntour Raidon 34 2CR 120mm fork

Shimano CUES U6000 11 speed transmission

Merida aluminium cranks

Shimano MT200 brakes

Shimano/Merida tubeless-ready wheels

Frame size specific dropper post

Big.Nine TR LIMITED: £1750

TR Lite III aluminium frame

Manitou Machete 120mm fork

Shimano Deore/XT 12 speed transmission

Shimano Deore cranks

Shimano SLX M7100 brakes

Shimano/Merida tubeless-ready wheels

Frame size specific dropper post

Big.Nine TR 5000: £2700

TR CF3 III carbon frame

RockShox Judy Gold Air 120mm fork

Shimano Deore/ XT 12 speed transmission

Shimano Deore cranks

Shimano SLX M7100 brakes

Shimano/Merida tubeless-ready wheels

Frame size specific dropper post

Big.Nine TR 8000: £5000

TR CF3 III carbon frame

Fox 34 Float SC Performance Elite 120mm fork

SRAM GX Eagle AXS T-Type Transmission

SRAM GX Eagle cranks

SRAM Level Silver Stealth brakes

Reynolds TR 309/289 XC carbon wheels

Merida Expert TR Lite 100mm dropper post

merida-bikes.com