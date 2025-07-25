New riders need to know about Merida’s latest Big.Nine and Big.Seven hardtail range, it comes in an incredible seven sizes, gets more travel, better geo and starts at £575

Merida overhauled its Big.Nine and Big.Seven hardtail range with a huge range of choices, from 27in wheels and sizes XXS up to 29ers in XXL, and new geo and travel

Bikes with four or even five figure pricetags have become the norm over the past few years, and while I don’t think that means we’re getting ripped off by mountain bike brands it’s nice to see something come along like Merida’s new budget hardtail range.

The Merida Big.Nine and Big.Seven TFS bikes are targeting new riders, and those who don’t want to spend a small fortune on a new bike. Starting at just £575 and topping out at just over a grand, the new galaxy of bikes is loosely based on the Merida Big Trail 600 Guy reviewed – and loved – last year. It even featured in our list of the hottest bikes of 2025…

Merida Big.Nine and Big.Seven need to know

New hardtail is split, the 29in Nine for S-XXL riders, the 27.5in Seven for XXS-S

Bikes range from £575 to £1,250 across eight different builds and multiple colours

New geometry is bigger and longer, with slacker head angle and steeper seat angle

1x Shimano drivetrains, hydraulic brakes and 120mm forks on most bikes

A galaxy of bikes, I hear you ask? Actually it’s bigger than that, there are eight different builds in the Big.Nine lineup, and six in the Big.Seven. And that’s before we even mention the colour choices, which takes the total number of new models up to 30.

Merida’s built an incredible spread of sizes too, from XXS to S on the 27.5in Big.Seven, and S-XXL on the 29in Big.Nine, which absolutely guarantees all riders will find the right size.

I’ve got to say this is an amazing move to superserve new and cost-conscious riders, because fit is one of the most important aspects when it comes to a hardtail. That means it’s brilliant for us riders, but not so for the poor stockroom staff, because I make that out to be 124 separate lines. Probably more than there are stars in the Milky Way, if I know my astronomy… or should that be astrology?

Fortunately though, the truth is this is really only one new bike, split into two different wheelsizes and dressed up in 30 different liveries.

The Big.Nine gets 29er wheels, while the Big.Seven is 27.5in. Merida is sensibly pushing smaller riders towards dinkier wheels, and adjusting the frame around it accordingly. It’s a smart move because it gives smaller riders better clearance and standover, just as taller riders do on the 29er.

Merida says there’s an overlap between the two bikes at size Small, where 27.5in wheels and 29in work well, meaning the rider gets to choose. It’s also worked hard on varying the stem length and bar width to suit its range of riders, meaning smaller riders won’t get stuck with a cockpit they can barely reach.

Let’s get to the bike details then, Merida has tweaked the geometry over the older 2021 models, making the bikes longer, slacker and also steeper.

The seat angle is now 2degrees slacker for better pedalling, while the head tube angle has been raked out by 3degrees to make descending easier and safer. It’s also boosted the length of the fork to 120mm, but it looks like the BB hasn’t crept up any higher, which is great news.

As for length, Merida has added a ton of it to the front centre to give more space to the rider, while the chainstays are longer too, to stop riders pitching off the back when climbing. It’s also dropped the top tube down to give riders some 10mm more standover height, and the bottle bosses have shifted from the seat tube to the downtube so you can fully drop the saddle.

The frame itself is totally new then, and Merida also has a new way of forming the complex tubes and shapes that lend it strength while reducing weight and price. The new system is called Techno Forming System, it mechanically forms the tubes and wall thicknesses instead of the more expensive high pressure fluid used in hydroforming.

Merida deserves a big pat on the back for this one, all the bikes bar the cheapest 15 model get 1x Shimano drivetrains and mechanical disc brakes, which goes a huge way towards instant control when you’re new to mountain biking.

Having a single ring up front removes some of the faff from your riding, makes gear changes smoother and chain retention better, while hydraulic disc brakes give way more control than their cable operated cousins.

Other nice touches include a Cat 3 frame rating for proper trail riding, a lifetime frame warranty for original owner, and a chunky silicone chainstay protector.

Merida Big.Nine and Big.Seven TFS prices and spec

Big.Nine 400 £1,250

RockShox Judy Gold RL fork with 120mm travel, Shimano M4100 brakes, Shimano Cues drivetrain, Merida rims on Shimano hubs, Maxxis Rekon Race tyres

Big.Nine 300 £950

SR Suntour XCR32 air fork with 120mm travel, Shimano MT200 brakes, Shimano Cues drivetrain, Merida rims on Shimano hubs, Kenda Booster wire bead tyres

Big.Nine 200 / Big.Seven 200 £950

SR Suntour XCR32 air fork with 120mm travel, Shimano MT200 brakes, Shimano Cues drivetrain, Merida rims on Shimano hubs, Kenda Booster wire bead tyres

Big.Nine 80 / Big.Seven 80 £925

RockShox Judy TK Coil fork with 100mm travel, Shimano MT200 brakes, Shimano Cues drivetrain, Merida rims on Shimano hubs, Kenda Booster wire bead tyres

Big.Nine 60 / Big.Seven 60 £825

X-Fusion Migo 32 Air with 120mm travel, Shimano MT200 brakes, Shimano Cues drivetrain, Merida rims on Shimano hubs, Kenda Booster wire bead tyres

Big.Nine 40 / Big.Seven 40 £825

X-Fusion Migo 32 Air with 120mm travel, Shimano MT200 brakes, Shimano Cues drivetrain, Merida rims on Shimano hubs, Kenda Booster wire bead tyres

Big.Nine 20 / Big.Seven 20 £700

SR Suntour XCM32 NLO Coil for with 120mm travel, Shimano MT200 brakes, Shimano Essa drivetrain, Merida rims on Shimano hubs, Kenda Booster wire bead tyres

Big.Nine 15 / Big.Seven 15 £575

SRSuntour XCE28 Coil fork with 100mm travel, Shimano RT10 brakes, Shimano Altus / Tourney drivetrain, Merida rims on Shimano hubs, Kenda Booster wire bead tyres