Maxxis launches the High Roller III as an all-conditions tyre, but has it sabotaged its own Assegai?

The third generation of the High Roller has already seen success with Ronan Dunne and Marine Cabirou among others

Maxxis has a new version of the High Roller tyre out, now in its third generation it claims a more aggressive tread pattern than the old HRII, and the ability to grip in both dry and wet conditions. The High Roller III is billed as something of an all rounder then, much like the brilliant Maxxis HRII of old.

Until recently, the High Roller was easily one of the best mountain bike tyres on the market, and one that did service on most of my bikes. Then Maxxis outdid itself by launching the Assegai tyre, with better grip and mud clearing. The big question then, where does the HRIII sit in the range, and will it in turn bump the Assegai off riders’ top tyre spot?

Maxxis High Roller III need to know:

Retails at £74.99 for the DH casing and £79.99 for the DD casing

Designed as an intermediate tyre with an open tread pattern

Claims it’s good in wet weather as well as dry and dusty conditions

Hybrid tread design, for mixed conditions

Tubeless ready, MaxxGrip compound, 60 TPI DH casing

DD casing expected in the autumn, and no sign of EXO+

Maxxis High Roller III

Maxxis has launched its newest High Roller tyre at Crankworx Whistler. If you’re there now you’ll be able to see it in the flesh, but for the rest of us chumps, we’ll have to make do with looking at pictures of it online. It’s the third generation of the popular intermediate tyre, and it’s apparently been tested and raced already with the likes of Ronan Dunne, Jackson Goldstone and Marine Cabirou.

A quick look at the tread pattern shows Maxxis has made the central lugs more uniform in their spacing, and in fact slightly reducing the space between the lugs. This is typically better for maintaining speed from a tyre because there are less peaks and troughs to hook up on rough terrain, but it also inhibits a tyres ability to shed mud and bite into the terrain. Maxxis knows its business though, and the side lugs now look more pronounced and use a flatter side profile, presumably for more support in the corners.

Who’s it for?

The High Roller 3 sits in between the Assegai and the Shorty, and uses a new open tread pattern, as well as well-supported side knobs for more cornering force absorption. This combination, Maxxis claims, allows for good soil penetration in the wet. In addition, it’s also designed to work well in dusty and dry conditions thanks to the hybrid tread design.

Maxxis says the new High Roller III is ideal for World Cup downhill courses. In particular, “steep, wet, mixed and blown out tracks.” It uses a MaxxGrip compound to add to the traction downhill, and a 2 x 60 TPO casing to enhance durability.

The brand is also keen to push sustainability, and the new High Roller ships in fully recyclable packaging. The cardboard hanger is also made from 75% post-consumer recycled material.

It’s available in 29in x 2.4in and 27.5in x 2.4in sizes with the DH casing now, and early autum for the DD casing. There is no confirmation on availability for the EXO+ casing just yet.

Will it bump off the Assegai then? Actually I think it probably will, but only on the right bikes. Maxxis has come to dominate the industry, with its tyres appearing on pretty much any new bike out there. The High Roller III is the next big thing from the brand and that means riders and bike brands will want to get on the band wagon.

It’s also likely to be extremely good judging by Maxxis’s previous new tyre launches, and the mixed conditions label makes it ideal to come as standard on new enduro bikes or gravity rigs.

www.maxxis.com