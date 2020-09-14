Look launches radical grippy rubber flat pedals (and traditional alloy versions)

First came grippy rubber soles for foot-out flat-out antics, now Look has made a grippy rubber pedal

Look’s new flat pedals take one conventional and one very unconventional approach to foot support and shoe grip: Look Trail Grip and Trail Roc.

Although Look is better known for its road bike frames and pedals, the brand has been making mountain bike products since the 1990s.

Look Trail Grip pedal

In partnership with Vibram rubber, these pedals are encased in interchangeable rubber covers that provide additional grip and comfort in combination with metal pins. There are three rubber compounds, of which this Trail Grip pedal gets the grippiest – Vibram Megagrip – and Look says that lugs and drainage channels have been optimised depending on the blend. The Trail Grip pedal is priced at €59.90.

Look Trail Roc pedal

If the Trail Grip doesn’t float your boat, what about the more traditional Trail Roc? This alloy platform pedal gets a 110mm x 110mm platform with 12 pins either side. By using shorter central pins (8mm vs 10mm) a concave shape is created that helps secure the shoe. The Trail Roc is 17mm tall and weighs a claimed 215g, and the chromoly axle runs on two cartridge bearings and a DU bush. The Trail Roc pedal is priced at €69.90.