London Bike Show postponed until July due to Coronavirus

Another event gets bumped down the calendar as the efforts to contain Coronavirus continue. This time it’s the London Biek and Tri Show.

Statement of postponement of the London Bike Show & Triathlon Show

Sadly, it is with great regret that Newtimber Media have to announce today that the London Bike Show and Triathlon Show: London will be postponed until 3-5 July 2020 following the escalation of COVID-19 Coronavirus across Europe and the UK.

The coronavirus outbreak has been labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). The effects are becoming evident across all aspects of our lives here in the UK and across the world. We have been following UK government guidelines and working with the rolling advice from the public health authorities and other organisations, but it is now with reluctance that we have taken the decision to postpone the event at this time. The safety and wellbeing of our staff, exhibitors, visitors, partners and contractors is of the utmost importance to us, and therefore feel the protection and prevention of harm to the public has been paramount to this decision.

We recognise that business has to continue and with this in mind we will continue to support and collaborate with exhibitors and visitors during this difficult period. The London Bike Show and Triathlon Show: London will be back stronger, full steam ahead in July! Thank you to everyone who has supported us at this time.

Exhibitors – your booking will be transferred to the new show dates. Please contact your account manager if you require any further information.

Visitors – your tickets will be automatically transferred to Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th July, and will be valid on any day that you wish to attend – simply come along with your existing ticket to gain access. If you are unable to attend on any of the new dates, please contact seetickets.com/customerservice , they will be able to arrange a refund.

Speakers – The Show Director will be in contact with you shortly to discuss the new dates. Thanks again for your support. We look forward to seeing you in July

The Team at Newtimber Media