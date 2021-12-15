Specialized has made its enduro e-bike a lot more affordable, with a range expansion.
Specialized has made its third-generation Turbo Levo a lot more accessible, with new alloy frame derivatives.
The latest Levo range has a powerful mid-drive system and significant geometry adjustment. Specialized product planners have managed to extend the model range with more affordable options.
Read more: the best e-bikes
All the cutting edge tech
Despite more affordable price points, the Levo Comp carbon, Comp alloy, and entry-level alloy e-bike, all feature the same motor: Specialized’s Turbo 2.2. It draws powered by a 700Wh energy density battery pack.
Making this range expansion even more valuable is the unchanged software offering. Specialized spent a lot of time tailoring its latest Mission Control Levo e-bike app. And it is present on all the new Levos, with the same power output adjustability and adaptive range artificial intelligence, helping riders to manage their pedal-assistance and
At its core, the Levo is a 150mm enduro e-bike with a 160mm fork and geometry that adjusts from 64.5- to 63-degrees, depending on how slack you need that head angle to be.
Best enduro e-bike in the range?
Pricing and build spec see the Turbo Levo Comp alloy at £6750, with Fox’s Rhythm Performance 36 fork and specification matching FLOAT X shock.
Drivetrain is a blend of SRAM GX and XG, with Code R stoppers slowing it all down. Aiding rider confidence on those technical descents is an X-Fusion Manic dropper post.
A new entry-level option
The most outstanding value offering within Specialized’s broader Levo range is the new base model, at only £5250. Suspension configuration changes from Fox with RockShox, with a 35 Silver fork and Deluxe Select R rear shock.
SRAM supplies its SX drivetrain for the base Levo, which also runs Guide RE brakes. Dropper post? It is a TranzX.
Cheaper carbon, too
If you desire a composite frame Levo, without straining the e-bike budget, a Comp grade carbon is now available.
Helping Specialized achieve its target price of £7750 is a combination SRAM XO1/GX drivetrain and Code RS brakes. Suspension bits are a Fox 36 Float Rhythm fork and DPS Performance Elite at the rear.
All Turbo Levos run Specialized 2.6” width tyres, in a mullet configuration. That means a 27.5 Eliminator T7 at the rear, with a slightly softer and grippier T9 compound Btcuher 29er, at the front.