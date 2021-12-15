Specialized has made its enduro e-bike a lot more affordable, with a range expansion.



Specialized has made its third-generation Turbo Levo a lot more accessible, with new alloy frame derivatives.

The latest Levo range has a powerful mid-drive system and significant geometry adjustment. Specialized product planners have managed to extend the model range with more affordable options.

All the cutting edge tech

Despite more affordable price points, the Levo Comp carbon, Comp alloy, and entry-level alloy e-bike, all feature the same motor: Specialized’s Turbo 2.2. It draws powered by a 700Wh energy density battery pack.

Making this range expansion even more valuable is the unchanged software offering. Specialized spent a lot of time tailoring its latest Mission Control Levo e-bike app. And it is present on all the new Levos, with the same power output adjustability and adaptive range artificial intelligence, helping riders to manage their pedal-assistance and

At its core, the Levo is a 150mm enduro e-bike with a 160mm fork and geometry that adjusts from 64.5- to 63-degrees, depending on how slack you need that head angle to be.

Best enduro e-bike in the range?

Pricing and build spec see the Turbo Levo Comp alloy at £6750, with Fox’s Rhythm Performance 36 fork and specification matching FLOAT X shock.

Drivetrain is a blend of SRAM GX and XG, with Code R stoppers slowing it all down. Aiding rider confidence on those technical descents is an X-Fusion Manic dropper post.

A new entry-level option

The most outstanding value offering within Specialized’s broader Levo range is the new base model, at only £5250. Suspension configuration changes from Fox with RockShox, with a 35 Silver fork and Deluxe Select R rear shock.

SRAM supplies its SX drivetrain for the base Levo, which also runs Guide RE brakes. Dropper post? It is a TranzX.

Cheaper carbon, too

If you desire a composite frame Levo, without straining the e-bike budget, a Comp grade carbon is now available.

Helping Specialized achieve its target price of £7750 is a combination SRAM XO1/GX drivetrain and Code RS brakes. Suspension bits are a Fox 36 Float Rhythm fork and DPS Performance Elite at the rear.

All Turbo Levos run Specialized 2.6” width tyres, in a mullet configuration. That means a 27.5 Eliminator T7 at the rear, with a slightly softer and grippier T9 compound Btcuher 29er, at the front.