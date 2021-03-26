This German company does its own carbon and the result is its very capable Cinto.

For those mountain bikers who desire the last word in progressive lightweight frames, the answer is often ‘Last.’

This German mountain bike brand is obsessed with functional industrial design and saving grams,, without compromising frame durability or geometry.

Although its frames aren’t cheap, Last delivers on-trend trail and enduro bike geometry, at very low weight and the company’s latest offering, is a testament to this design philosophy.

From full enduro to trail

The Last Cinto is effectively a shorter-travel version of the brand’s 170mm Tarvo enduro bike, with the ability to run as a true 29er or mullet. Configured around 145mm of rear suspension, the Cinto classifies as a hard-charging trail bike.

Core geometry numbers set it at a 65° head angle, with the recommended 150mm front fork specification. Reach is generous, measuring 495mm on a size large Cinto, with variable chainstay lengths, ranging from 431- to 443mm.

The carbon-fibre frame is produced by Last, using German technicians and production standards. Impeccably production methodology enables Last to prevent excess bonding epoxy and source material in its layup, which helps deliver the Cinto frame at a weight of only 2.1kg.

Tasty Cinto suspension spec – at a price

As one would expect from a boutique mountain bike brand, Last is big on clever design details. The Cinto uses SRAM’s universal derailleur hanger and features a removable ISCG tab, if riders wish to alternate between a cleaner build and chain guide use, on those Alpine bike park weekends.

Composite technicians at Last are currently gearing for onsite production of these new Cinto frames, for customer deliveries by August. To ensure both quality and exclusivity, only 100 Cintos will be produced each year, at a frame price of €3999.

Last will also offer build kits, with some of the best suspension components available. Not only will Last Cinto customers have option on RockShox or Fox, but also Italian EXT suspension bits and even Germany’s Intend forks and dampers, are on the inventory list.