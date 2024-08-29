Trek’s new Procaliber gets updated geometry for gnarly XC tracks, but weighs more than the full-suspension Supercaliber

The new carbon models also come with 120mm travel, more aggro geometry and clearance for wider tyres



Trek has launched its Gen 3 Procaliber carbon models, which come with increased fork travel, wider tyre clearance, lighter weight, and an updated geometry. The hardtail frame is now 150g lighter than the Gen 2, and Trek has also swapped the IsoSpeed tech for Isobow to reduce the number of moving parts.

Put that together and you have a top-end bike that weighs 10.6kg in size medium. That’s not exactly light though, it’s around 100g heavier than the new full-suspension Specialized S-Works Epic 8 XC race bike in size large we tested back in the spring. And it’s nearly a kilo heavier than Trek’s own Supercaliber SLR 9.9 XX AXS Gen 2 we tested and weighed in 2023.

We rated the Gen 2 Procaliber as one of the best cross-country mountain bikes around- in particular, one of the best hardtails. But that model used the IsoSpeed seatpost decoupler, so it will be interesting to see if the Gen 3 lives up to the same hype.

Trek Procaliber Carbon Gen 3 need to know:

Three new carbon models: 9.5, 9.6 and 9.7 AXS

Increased fork travel across the range, from 100mm to 120mm

Now able to take 2.4in tyres

Trek has used a floating brake mount, and removed the Knock Block tech

Updated geometry for Gen 3, with a slacker head tube, longer reach and steeper seat tube

IsoSpeed replaced with Isobow tech

Prices start at £1,950 for the 9.5, and £1,400 for a frameset

What’s new on the Trek Procaliber Carbon Gen 3?

We love a good hardtail at MBR, they’re great for those looking to develop their handling skills or dip their toes into cross-country riding. And, they’re generally at a more accessible price point. We also loved the previous Trek Procaliber 9.7, which we last reviewed back in 2020. It was one of the lightest XC hardtails around, even with the inclusion of the IsoSpeed tech. The new model, however, comes without the IsoSpeed decoupling tech that made the bike feel so smooth. But, it does now utilise a slacker and longer geometry that many modern hardtails are working towards.

Trek has launched the Gen 3 carbon models, with three options to choose from: the 9.5, 9.6 and 9.7 AXS. Trek says the new Procaliber aims to prioritise “light weight over comfort” and better handling over stability. The brand reckons it does this thanks to a few changes between the Gen 2 and Gen 3 bikes. For instance, the Gen 3 geometry has been subtly updated with a longer reach, a slacker head tube (now 67°, 1.8° slacker than the old bike) and a steeper seat tube (74.3° versus 73.8°).

Just as Specialized did with the Epic 8, Trek has also managed to increase the fork travel from 100 to 120mm. It’s also widened the tyre clearance to suit 2.4in rubber. Trek also says you’ll find a floating brake mount, the same as the Supercaliber Gen 2 bikes, mounting the caliper on the the chainstay and the axle to stop it “hindering seatstay flex”, Trek says. Call me sceptical, but with no suspension and no pivots or brake-jack to overcome this could well be a non-issue. The Knock Block tech has been removed too, for weight saving.

Perhaps the biggest change, however, is the removal of the IsoSpeed decoupling technology. This is replaced by the Isobow, which Trek claims offers “80% of compliance of IsoSpeed, but in a lighter and simplified design with no moving parts.”

Essentially, the seat stays now extend past the seat tube to form the top tube, rather than using an internal decoupler to keep the seat tube separate. Trek also claimed that during blind trail testing that riders “couldn’t tell a difference in seated compliance” between the IsoSpeed and Isobow tech.

Trek Procaliber Carbon Gen 3 specs and pricing

In the UK, we’ll be getting three new carbon models: the 9.5, 9.6 and 9.7 AXS. All three models use the same OCLV Mountain Carbon frame. The 9.5 option uses RockShox Judy forks and a Shimano Deore 12-speed groupset. The 9.6 comes with RockShox’s Reba RL forks, and a Shimano SLX/XT 12-speed groupset. The top-of-the-range 9.7 AXS has RockShox SID forks, and a SRAM GX Eagle AXS groupset. All come with a Bontrager Line Dropper and Bontrager finishing kit.

Full price list:

Frameset – £1,400

9.5 – £1,950

9.6 – £2,350

9.7 AXS – £4,250

trekbikes.com