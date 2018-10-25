Jolanda Neff to join Trek Factory Racing

The biggest transfer news in the cross country world

Jolanda Neff, the Swiss cross country sensation has announced that for 2019 and beyond will be joining Trek Factory Racing. The ex-World champion and multiple World Cup champion is leaving current bike sponsor, Polish bike brand Kross, to join the likes of Emily Batty and Anton Cooper to create what is looking like a cross country super team for the next season.

In a joint press release the star and Wisconsin based Trek bikes had this to say.

“Swiss cross-country mountain bike champion Jolanda Neff will join the ranks of Trek Factory Racing XC. The three-time World Cup overall winner will continue to focus on the World Cup cross-country circuit, but will also race select events with the new Trek Factory Racing Cyclocross and Trek-Segafredo teams.

At just 25 years old, Neff has already made an indelible mark on cycling. She is an elite World Champion, three-time World Cup Champion, three-time European Champion, four-time Swiss Champion, and the winner of 12 World Cups.

“I’m extremely excited to join the Trek family,” said Neff. “I love Trek as a brand and am passionate about their philosophy of developing strong women’s programs alongside their men’s teams. It’s also a great pleasure that I will be able to race in MTB, CX, and road, all under the same family of teams. It has been my lifelong dream to race at the highest level on the fastest bikes across different disciplines, and I have found the perfect partner.”

Neff will join teammate Emily Batty, one of mountain biking’s all-time greats, who will continue to race with Trek Factory Racing in 2019 and beyond.

Emily Batty has been a force within the World Cup for many years. In 2018, she earned numerous World Cup podiums and a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships. She’ll look to capitalize on this momentum in 2019 and has her sights set on her most successful season to date.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jolanda Neff to Trek, and I know that we’ll be able to bring the best out of each other in racing and training,” said Batty. “Trek is creating an environment that’s good for women athletes and good for the sport, and I’m proud that together Jolanda and I can lead the charge for the brand.”

With a team helmed by both Emily Batty and Jolanda Neff, Trek Factory Racing XC is set to take the World Cup by storm.

“Trek has always seen the value in supporting the top levels of the sport,” said Trek Sports Marketing Director Tim Vanderjeugd. “We are thrilled to continue that tradition by having two of the most prominent athletes in the sport of cycling on one program. Both Emily and Jolanda are primed for success on the World Cup circuit for years to come.”

The full roster of the Trek Factory Racing XC team will be announced in the coming months. The athletes will continue to ride Trek Procaliber and Top Fuel platforms equipped with SRAM drivetrains and brakes, RockShox suspension, and Bontrager wheels and cockpits. They’ll wear Santini clothing and will ride with Bontrager shoes and helmets.”