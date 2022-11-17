It’s deja vu all over again as Yeti releases the SB140 and SB140LR

No, you're eyes aren't playing tricks on you - that's a slightly different Yeti. The SB140 follows in the tyre prints of the SB120 and SB160, both released in the last week
Say hello to the brand new Yeti SB140, a mid-travel model that’s just been added to the extensive line-up of Yeti trail bikes, often rated some of the best bikes on test by MBR. Or rather, models, since there’s two version of the SB140 – the regular, and the SB140LR. If this news feels kind of familiar, that’s because Yeti unveiled the SB120 two days ago, and the SB160 – which we’ve taken for a test ride – last week, but we’ve been assured that’s the last in the current glut of bike updates.
Need to know:
- SB140 and SB140LR – LR = Lunch Ride
- 140mm rear travel, 150mm front travel (160mm for LR model)
- 29er wheels
- 14% leverage ratio
- 65-degree head angle, 77-degree effective seat tube angle
- Five sizes; S to XXL
- Four colours; Raw carbon, Turquoise, Sage and Sangria
- Prices start from $6400 for SB140 C1 model
First up, what’s similar to its siblings the SB160 and SB120. It’s got the size-optimised carbon layup, a high clearance downtube, it’s compatible with long dropper seat posts, and it features a universal derailleur hanger plus frame protection. And now for the what’s different.
Like its longer-travel sibling, the frame of this shorter travel trail machine has been updated. Five sizes ranging from S to XXL cover a recommended rider height range of 5’1”/155cm up to 6’11”/210cm.
Reach numbers have been updated to provide a more neutral ride position, ranging from 435mm on the S to 515mm on the XXL. Seat tube angles and chainstay lengths are also size specific, ranging from 72.2 to 76.5 degrees (effective seat tube angle is 77.5/77.4 degrees) and 436mm to 443mm respectively. Head angle has been slackened to 66.5 degrees.
Yeti’s Switch Infinity suspension platform has been tweaked, and on the SB140 offers a 14% progression rate with a floating collet axle pivot design and compact-wishbone shock extender.
Cables are routed internally for a clean aesthetic, with secure closures at entry and exit points to eliminate rattle and rub. Further frame protection comes in the form of a two-layer downtube protection system. A rubber under-guard cushions the frame, while a harder external surface offers impact resistance, and the whole system is replaceable.
There are several builds available, most coming with variations on the Fox Factory 36 fork and Fox Factory Float DPS shock on the premium Turq models, or Fox Performance 36 forks and Performance Float DPS on the C models, with 140mm rear travel and 150mm fork travel.
The exception are the SB140 LR – or ‘Lunch Ride’ – models. This dials everything up to eleven, with 160mm Fox Factory 36 forks, Fox Float X shock, Maxxis DHF 2.5 and DHRII 2.4 EXO casing tyres and more powerful SRAM Code RSC brakes.
There are four colour offerings across the full range; the traditional Yeti turquoise, Raw Carbon, a pale green Sage option, and the vibrant Sangria.
Yeti SB140 and SB140LR range overview
As with most Yeti bikes, the SB140 is available in either the premium Turq series as a full build or frame-only option, or the C-series as full builds only.
Yeti SB140 frame only
- MRSP: $4,500
Yeti SB140 T2 build
- MRSP: $8,600
- Forks: FOX FACTORY 36 FIT 4/150MM
- Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT DPS
- Drivetrain: SRAM X01 EAGLE, SRAM X1 EAGLE
- Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC
- Wheels: DT SWISS XM1700 30MM
- Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS AGGRESSOR 2.3 EXO
Yeti SB140 T3 build
- MRSP: $10,000
- Forks: FOX FACTORY 36 FIT 4/150MM
- Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT DPS
- Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 EAGLE AXS, SRAM X01 EAGLE, SRAM GX EAGLE
- Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC
- Wheels: DT SWISS XM1700 30MM
- Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS AGGRESSOR 2.3 EXO
Yeti SB140 T4 build
- MRSP: $11,500
- Forks: FOX FACTORY 36 FIT 4/150MM
- Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT DPS
- Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 EAGLE AXS
- Brakes: SRAM G2 ULTIMATE
- Wheels: DT SWISS XM1700 30MM
- Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS AGGRESSOR 2.3 EXO
Yeti SB140 C1 build
- MRSP: $6,400
- Forks: FOX PERFORMANCE 36/150MM
- Shock: FOX PERFORMANCE FLOAT DPS
- Drivetrain: SHIMANO SLX, SHIMANO XT
- Brakes: SHIMANO SLX 4 PISTON
- Wheels: CRANK BROTHERS SYSTHESIS ENDURO 30MM
- Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS AGGRESSOR 2.3 EXO
Yeti SB140 C2 build
- MRSP: $6,700
- Forks: FOX PERFORMANCE 36/150MM
- Shock: FOX PERFORMANCE FLOAT DPS
- Drivetrain: SRAM GX EAGLE
- Brakes: SRAM G2 R
- Wheels: CRANK BROTHERS SYSTHESIS ENDURO 30MM
- Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS AGGRESSOR 2.3 EXO
Yeti SB140LR builds
Yeti SB140LR T1 (Lunch Ride) build
- MRSP: $8,800
- Forks: FOX FACTORY 36 GRIP 2/160MM
- Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT X
- Drivetrain: SRAM GX EAGLE, SRAM X01 EAGLE
- Brakes: SRAM CODE RSC
- Wheels: DT SWISS XM1700 30MM
- Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS MINION DHR II 2.4 EXO
Yeti SB140 T3 (Lunch Ride) build
- MRSP: $10,200
- Forks: FOX FACTORY 36 GRIP 2/160MM
- Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT X
- Drivetrain: SRAM EAGLE AXS, SRAM XX1 EAGLE AXS, SRAM X01 EAGLE
- Brakes: SRAM CODE RSC
- Wheels: DT SWISS XM1700 30MM
- Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS MINION DHR II 2.4 EXO
Yeti SB140 T4 (Lunch Ride) build
- MRSP: $11,700
- Forks: FOX FACTORY 36 GRIP 2/160MM
- Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT X
- Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 EAGLE AXS
- Brakes: SRAM CODE RSC
- Wheels: DT SWISS XM1700 30MM
- Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS MINION DHR II 2.4 EXO
Yeti SB140 CLR C1 (Lunch Ride) build
- MRSP: $6,600
- Forks: FOX PERFORMANCE 36/160MM
- Shock: FOX PERFORMANCE FLOAT X
- Drivetrain: SHIMANO XT, SHIMANO SLX
- Brakes: SHIMANO SLX 4 PISTON
- Wheels: CRANK BROTHERS SYSTHESIS ENDURO 30MM
- Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS MINION DHR II 2.4 EXO
Yeti SB140 CLR C2 (Lunch Ride) build
- MRSP: $6,900
- Forks: FOX PERFORMANCE 36/160MM
- Shock: FOX PERFORMANCE FLOAT X
- Drivetrain: SRAM GX EAGLE
- Brakes: SRAM CODE R
- Wheels: CRANK BROTHERS SYSTHESIS ENDURO 30MM
- Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS MINION DHR II 2.4 EXO
Yeti SB140 CLR C3 (Lunch Ride) build
- MRSP: $7,800
- Forks: FOX PERFORMANCE 36/160MM
- Shock: FOX PERFORMANCE FLOAT X
- Drivetrain: SRAM GX EAGLE AXS
- Brakes: SRAM CODE R
- Wheels: CRANK BROTHERS SYSTHESIS ENDURO 30MM
- Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS MINION DHR II 2.4 EXO