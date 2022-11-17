It’s deja vu all over again as Yeti releases the SB140 and SB140LR

No, you're eyes aren't playing tricks on you - that's a slightly different Yeti. The SB140 follows in the tyre prints of the SB120 and SB160, both released in the last week

Say hello to the brand new Yeti SB140, a mid-travel model that’s just been added to the extensive line-up of Yeti trail bikes, often rated some of the best bikes on test by MBR. Or rather, models, since there’s two version of the SB140 – the regular, and the SB140LR. If this news feels kind of familiar, that’s because Yeti unveiled the SB120 two days ago, and the SB160 – which we’ve taken for a test ride – last week, but we’ve been assured that’s the last in the current glut of bike updates.

Need to know:

SB140 and SB140LR – LR = Lunch Ride

140mm rear travel, 150mm front travel (160mm for LR model)

29er wheels

14% leverage ratio

65-degree head angle, 77-degree effective seat tube angle

Five sizes; S to XXL

Four colours; Raw carbon, Turquoise, Sage and Sangria

Prices start from $6400 for SB140 C1 model

First up, what’s similar to its siblings the SB160 and SB120. It’s got the size-optimised carbon layup, a high clearance downtube, it’s compatible with long dropper seat posts, and it features a universal derailleur hanger plus frame protection. And now for the what’s different.

Like its longer-travel sibling, the frame of this shorter travel trail machine has been updated. Five sizes ranging from S to XXL cover a recommended rider height range of 5’1”/155cm up to 6’11”/210cm.

Reach numbers have been updated to provide a more neutral ride position, ranging from 435mm on the S to 515mm on the XXL. Seat tube angles and chainstay lengths are also size specific, ranging from 72.2 to 76.5 degrees (effective seat tube angle is 77.5/77.4 degrees) and 436mm to 443mm respectively. Head angle has been slackened to 66.5 degrees.

Yeti’s Switch Infinity suspension platform has been tweaked, and on the SB140 offers a 14% progression rate with a floating collet axle pivot design and compact-wishbone shock extender.

Cables are routed internally for a clean aesthetic, with secure closures at entry and exit points to eliminate rattle and rub. Further frame protection comes in the form of a two-layer downtube protection system. A rubber under-guard cushions the frame, while a harder external surface offers impact resistance, and the whole system is replaceable.

There are several builds available, most coming with variations on the Fox Factory 36 fork and Fox Factory Float DPS shock on the premium Turq models, or Fox Performance 36 forks and Performance Float DPS on the C models, with 140mm rear travel and 150mm fork travel.

The exception are the SB140 LR – or ‘Lunch Ride’ – models. This dials everything up to eleven, with 160mm Fox Factory 36 forks, Fox Float X shock, Maxxis DHF 2.5 and DHRII 2.4 EXO casing tyres and more powerful SRAM Code RSC brakes.

There are four colour offerings across the full range; the traditional Yeti turquoise, Raw Carbon, a pale green Sage option, and the vibrant Sangria.

Yeti SB140 and SB140LR range overview

As with most Yeti bikes, the SB140 is available in either the premium Turq series as a full build or frame-only option, or the C-series as full builds only.

Yeti SB140 frame only

MRSP: $4,500

Yeti SB140 T2 build

MRSP: $8,600

Forks: FOX FACTORY 36 FIT 4/150MM

Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT DPS

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 EAGLE, SRAM X1 EAGLE

Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC

Wheels: DT SWISS XM1700 30MM

Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS AGGRESSOR 2.3 EXO

Yeti SB140 T3 build

MRSP: $10,000

Forks: FOX FACTORY 36 FIT 4/150MM

Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT DPS

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 EAGLE AXS, SRAM X01 EAGLE, SRAM GX EAGLE

Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC

Wheels: DT SWISS XM1700 30MM

Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS AGGRESSOR 2.3 EXO

Yeti SB140 T4 build

MRSP: $11,500

Forks: FOX FACTORY 36 FIT 4/150MM

Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT DPS

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 EAGLE AXS

Brakes: SRAM G2 ULTIMATE

Wheels: DT SWISS XM1700 30MM

Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS AGGRESSOR 2.3 EXO

Yeti SB140 C1 build

MRSP: $6,400

Forks: FOX PERFORMANCE 36/150MM

Shock: FOX PERFORMANCE FLOAT DPS

Drivetrain: SHIMANO SLX, SHIMANO XT

Brakes: SHIMANO SLX 4 PISTON

Wheels: CRANK BROTHERS SYSTHESIS ENDURO 30MM

Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS AGGRESSOR 2.3 EXO

Yeti SB140 C2 build

MRSP: $6,700

Forks: FOX PERFORMANCE 36/150MM

Shock: FOX PERFORMANCE FLOAT DPS

Drivetrain: SRAM GX EAGLE

Brakes: SRAM G2 R

Wheels: CRANK BROTHERS SYSTHESIS ENDURO 30MM

Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS AGGRESSOR 2.3 EXO

Yeti SB140LR builds

Yeti SB140LR T1 (Lunch Ride) build

MRSP: $8,800

Forks: FOX FACTORY 36 GRIP 2/160MM

Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT X

Drivetrain: SRAM GX EAGLE, SRAM X01 EAGLE

Brakes: SRAM CODE RSC

Wheels: DT SWISS XM1700 30MM

Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS MINION DHR II 2.4 EXO

Yeti SB140 T3 (Lunch Ride) build

MRSP: $10,200

Forks: FOX FACTORY 36 GRIP 2/160MM

Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT X

Drivetrain: SRAM EAGLE AXS, SRAM XX1 EAGLE AXS, SRAM X01 EAGLE

Brakes: SRAM CODE RSC

Wheels: DT SWISS XM1700 30MM

Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS MINION DHR II 2.4 EXO

Yeti SB140 T4 (Lunch Ride) build

MRSP: $11,700

Forks: FOX FACTORY 36 GRIP 2/160MM

Shock: FOX FACTORY FLOAT X

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 EAGLE AXS

Brakes: SRAM CODE RSC

Wheels: DT SWISS XM1700 30MM

Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS MINION DHR II 2.4 EXO

Yeti SB140 CLR C1 (Lunch Ride) build

MRSP: $6,600

Forks: FOX PERFORMANCE 36/160MM

Shock: FOX PERFORMANCE FLOAT X

Drivetrain: SHIMANO XT, SHIMANO SLX

Brakes: SHIMANO SLX 4 PISTON

Wheels: CRANK BROTHERS SYSTHESIS ENDURO 30MM

Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS MINION DHR II 2.4 EXO

Yeti SB140 CLR C2 (Lunch Ride) build

MRSP: $6,900

Forks: FOX PERFORMANCE 36/160MM

Shock: FOX PERFORMANCE FLOAT X

Drivetrain: SRAM GX EAGLE

Brakes: SRAM CODE R

Wheels: CRANK BROTHERS SYSTHESIS ENDURO 30MM

Tyres: MAXXIS MINION DHF 2.5 EXO, MAXXIS MINION DHR II 2.4 EXO

Yeti SB140 CLR C3 (Lunch Ride) build