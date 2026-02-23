Is this the ultimate DJI Avinox e-bike test video? Unno Mith Vs Megamo Reason

In the latest video from MBR, Alan Muldoon puts the Unno Mith and Megamo Reason through their paces. Both of these Spanish machines are super-capable 160mm travel e-mountain bikes, with DJI Avinox M1 motors, slender 800Wh internal batteries, and capable of sustaining sustain 1000 watts peak power output, but which one does Al rate highest (and which one falls over the most)?

Both the Unno Mith Pro and Megamo Reason CBR01 are high-end lightweight bikes. At approximately 22kg, with Maxxis DH casing e-bike tyres fitted, these flagship models deliver a high-powered ride experience without the bulk and weight of traditional full power e-bikes. That’s not to say the Mith and Reason are identical though. Yes, they both get full carbon frames with SRAM AXS Transmission drivetrains, but the Megamo rolls on 29in wheels, while the Unno Mith gets an MX setup with a smaller 27.5in rear wheel.

Megamo balances suspension travel front and rear with a 160mm Fox 36 fork, to save weight and give a more trail focused ride character. Unno, on the other hand, runs a burly 170mm Fox 38 for the full enduro experience. In terms of sizing, both bikes are currently available in three options. Megamo runs a traditional sizing protocol with the Reason available in small, medium and large frame sizes, all with proportional chain stay lengths to help balance handling. Unno also offers three unique frame sizes, running from S1 to S3, where the S3 gets a 490mm reach measurement, which is 10mm shy of the 500mm reach on the size L Megamo.

Now we’ve got the basics out of the way, head on over to YouTube to get Alan’s all-important verdict!