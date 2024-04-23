I’m no downhiller, but for just £3,599 the new Saracen Myst has me checking out Morzine lift prices this summer

The new Myst might be wallet-friendly but it's still high tech, with a through-shock design and floating brake calliper

The Saracen Myst downhill bike has been updated for 2024, with a new shock location, oversized and fully sealed bearings, and a new brake tune linkage. There will be two models available: the Myst Team at £5,499 and the Myst Pro in a more wallet-friendly £3,599. It’s definitely a strong challenger to the Canyon Sender CFR 29, our favourite downhill bike of 2024.

The last big update for the Myst came in 2018, when the frame was entirely redesigned to suit the needs of racers Danny Hart and Matt Walker and the Madison Saracen Factory Race Team. The 2018 updates included a new linkage curve, and two models based around wheel sizes. This time, both models come with an MX setup and the differences are in spec rather than wheel sizes.

Saracen Myst need to know:

There are two models to choose from: the Myst Team and Myst Pro

Myst Team is priced at £5,499 and the Myst Pro at £3,599

The shock has been lowered by 100mm

Oversized and fully sealed bearings now used

Floating braking tune is now integrated into seat stay and rocker linkage

Saracen Myst

The Saracen Myst has seen a fairly long tenure as a downhill race bike – since 2010 to be precise. In that time, there’s been winners in Manon Carpenter, Danny Hart and most recently Matt Walker. But it’s been overdue a revamp – and the 2024 model looks set to be a cracker as its released just ahead of the race season beginning.

So what’s new? If you’re a Myst fan – or maybe you own one – you’ve likely noticed the shock has been lowered quite significantly (100mm to be precise) and it now sits closer to the bottom bracket. This has moved the bike’s centre of gravity lower and further back, and builds on the latest frame revamp from 2018. The 2024 Myst focuses on brake interaction, weight distribution and the suspension curve.

The new Myst also uses oversized and fully sealed bearings in all pivot locations for the first time. This will help to increase the lifespan of the bearings as well as help to support the higher forces put through the bike during racing.

The final major improvement is with the brake interaction with the suspension curve and linkage. The floating brake tune is now integrated into the rocker linkage and seat stay in the Myst.

Two new models

As we said before, there are two new models to look forward to. At the top end is the Myst Team, which is almost identical to the team racing bikes as ridden by Matt Walker at pro level. This retails for £5,499 and comes with DT Swiss Rims, Maxxis tyres, a Shimano Saint groupset and full Fox Factory 211/200mm suspension. That’s pretty reasonable, but bear in mind it’s a 6013 alloy composition making up that frame.

If you’ve got a bit less of a budget, then the Myst Pro is likely more appealing at £3,599. This model uses the same frame as the Team, but has a slightly lower spec with Marzocchi Bomber shocks and RockShox BoXXer Select RC forks. It also uses SRAM’s GX DH drivetrain with Shimano brakes and Raceface Chester finishing kit.

“Building fast downhill bikes capable of winning races at the highest level has always been right at the heart of Saracen,” added team rider Matt Walker. “The new Myst is no exception. It has been an honour to be so heavily involved in a project dedicated to speed with no compromise. I can’t wait for the public to try this bike!”

The two bikes are available to buy from Saracen now.

https://www.saracen.co.uk