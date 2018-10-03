Ibis DV9 promises carbon performance for aluminium price tag

Aimed to be affordable for younger riders with part-time jobs
Ibis set out to make the Ibis DV9 versatile enough to explore the trails during the week but still capable of winning races on the weekend.
>>> Hardtail of the Year 2018: best mountain bike under £500, £750 and £1000
Ibis DV9 need to know
- Full carbon frame featuring 148mm Boost rear spacing.
- 29″ wheel specific.
- Tyre clearance for up to 2.6″ tyres
- Threaded bottom bracket
- Dropper post compatible
- Compatible with 100mm or 120mm suspension fork
- 68.5° head angle (100mm fork), 67.4° with 120mm.
- Two bottle cage mounts
- Estimated frame weight 1,204 grams
- Two colour options: Bone white/Teal, Black/Orange
- Four sizes: S-XL
- 7 year frame warranty
- £1,199 frame only price. Currently UK customers will only have two choices: a SRAM GX build available starting from £3,199 with 120mm Fox 34 Rhythm fork. Opting for the more XC race 100mm travel Fox Factory 32 Fit 4 fork will set you back £3,599.
Ibis reckon they’ve created a winner in the form of the new DV9 29er carbon hardtail. Inspired by Hans Heim’s (Ibis co-owner and CEO) cross country racing daughter. There was also a big caveat just to make things a little harder for the company; Ibis wanted the DV9 to be affordable enough that even young riders could buy one with a part-time summer job.
The DV9 is following in the vein of most new cross country machines, i.e. it utilises a ‘slacker than XC’ geometry mentality. Ibis are another brand that seem to be keen on adopting the ‘Downcountry’ moniker for this type of machine. In plain English, it’s a bike that you could use for most off-road duties.
Head over to Ibis’ UK distributor 2Pure for more information on the DV9.