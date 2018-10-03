Ibis DV9 promises carbon performance for aluminium price tag

Aimed to be affordable for younger riders with part-time jobs

Ibis set out to make the Ibis DV9 versatile enough to explore the trails during the week but still capable of winning races on the weekend.

Ibis DV9 need to know

Full carbon frame featuring 148mm Boost rear spacing.

29″ wheel specific.

Tyre clearance for up to 2.6″ tyres

Threaded bottom bracket

Dropper post compatible

Compatible with 100mm or 120mm suspension fork

68.5° head angle (100mm fork), 67.4° with 120mm.

Two bottle cage mounts

Estimated frame weight 1,204 grams

Two colour options: Bone white/Teal, Black/Orange

Four sizes: S-XL

7 year frame warranty

£1,199 frame only price. Currently UK customers will only have two choices: a SRAM GX build available starting from £3,199 with 120mm Fox 34 Rhythm fork. Opting for the more XC race 100mm travel Fox Factory 32 Fit 4 fork will set you back £3,599.

Ibis reckon they’ve created a winner in the form of the new DV9 29er carbon hardtail. Inspired by Hans Heim’s (Ibis co-owner and CEO) cross country racing daughter. There was also a big caveat just to make things a little harder for the company; Ibis wanted the DV9 to be affordable enough that even young riders could buy one with a part-time summer job.

The DV9 is following in the vein of most new cross country machines, i.e. it utilises a ‘slacker than XC’ geometry mentality. Ibis are another brand that seem to be keen on adopting the ‘Downcountry’ moniker for this type of machine. In plain English, it’s a bike that you could use for most off-road duties.

