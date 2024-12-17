I love filming my mountain bike adventures, and the DJI Osmo 4 is one of the best POV cameras around – it’s currently at its lowest-ever price in this Amazon Christmas deal

If you're looking to gift or treat yourself to an action camera this Christmas, then the DJI Osmo Action 4 is a must-buy with 47% off.

The festive season is upon us, and if you have a mountain bike rider in your life, finding the perfect Christmas gift can sometimes feel daunting. Luckily the MBR team are here to help. If your MTB riding loved one likes to film their riding adventures or you’re even treating yourself this Christmas, this deal on one of the best action cameras for mountain biking is worth a look – currently at its lowest ever price.

Right now, at Amazon, there’s an incredible discount of 47%, which means you can grab the DJI Osmo 4 for just £199 – a massive £180 off the RRP of £379. It’s also guaranteed to arrive before Christmas Day if you’re an Amazon Prime Member.

It may not be the best-in-class action camera – the GoPro Hero13 Black has that sewn up, but the DJI Osmo Action 4 has plenty going for it. At this bargain price, it could well be a must-buy if you’re looking for a feature-packed MTB action camera.