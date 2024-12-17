I love filming my mountain bike adventures, and the DJI Osmo 4 is one of the best POV cameras around – it’s currently at its lowest-ever price in this Amazon Christmas deal

If you're looking to gift or treat yourself to an action camera this Christmas, then the DJI Osmo Action 4 is a must-buy with 47% off.
The festive season is upon us, and if you have a mountain bike rider in your life, finding the perfect Christmas gift can sometimes feel daunting. Luckily the MBR team are here to help. If your MTB riding loved one likes to film their riding adventures or you’re even treating yourself this Christmas, this deal on one of the best action cameras for mountain biking is worth a look – currently at its lowest ever price.
Right now, at Amazon, there’s an incredible discount of 47%, which means you can grab the DJI Osmo 4 for just £199 – a massive £180 off the RRP of £379. It’s also guaranteed to arrive before Christmas Day if you’re an Amazon Prime Member.
It may not be the best-in-class action camera – the GoPro Hero13 Black has that sewn up, but the DJI Osmo Action 4 has plenty going for it. At this bargain price, it could well be a must-buy if you’re looking for a feature-packed MTB action camera.
DJI Osmo Action 4, was
£379, now £199 at Amazon.
Save 47% The DJI Osmo Action 4 is a superb action camera, perfect for recording your mountain biking adventures. It can also go toe-to-toe with rival POV cameras for spec and performance. It’s easy to use, has a great app, and has plenty of MTB-friendly accessories. There is also a Mountain Biking combo deal available, discounted by 41% from £438 to £258, which comes with a chest mount and handle bar attachment.
The DJI Osmo 4 shares the same performance features as its more expensive rivals with 4K/120fps HDR footage. The DJI HorizonSteady software which keeps things ultra-smooth even on the gnarliest of trails is paired with three stabilisation modes, delivering steady footage and crystal-clear clarity.
You can also shoot still images in either JPEG or RAW, switch between a wide or standard field of view, control shutter speed and ISO, and adjust white balance.
Battery life is also good with up to 150 minutes of non-stop filming – the GoPro Hero13 gives you the same but costs more. The DJI Osmo Action 4 comes with a battery and Quick-Release Adapter Mount.
If an action camera isn’t on your shopping list, then be sure to have a look at the MBR Christmas gift guide packed with loads of MTB kit, clothing and useful products that any rider will be happy to be opening come the big day – and there’s not a novelty pizza cutter or bottle opener to be seen!